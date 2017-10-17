VOICE of the Valley

Events
Study Zone at The Den

By VOICE of the Valley
October 17, 2017
59
0
Study Zone is our after school program we hold here at The Den (The youth section of The Greater Maple Valley Community Center.)

 

Open to 6th-12th graders. Mondays AND Thursdays 3:30-6:00 PM Located at The Den 22010 SE 248th St Maple Valley WA 98038

 

We have Laptops, desktops, quiet space, and a printer available for use during the study zone hours. After 30 minutes of studying you are free to play in the back with your friends.

 

Starting October 26- the end of the school year.

 

We post updates and other events on our Facebook page “The Den Youth Center”

and Instagram- @thee.den

 

Please contact us if you have any questions.

