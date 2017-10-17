Study Zone at The Den

Study Zone is our after school program we hold here at The Den (The youth section of The Greater Maple Valley Community Center.)

Open to 6th-12th graders. Mondays AND Thursdays 3:30-6:00 PM Located at The Den 22010 SE 248th St Maple Valley WA 98038

We have Laptops, desktops, quiet space, and a printer available for use during the study zone hours. After 30 minutes of studying you are free to play in the back with your friends.

Starting October 26- the end of the school year.

We post updates and other events on our Facebook page “The Den Youth Center”

and Instagram- @thee.den

Please contact us if you have any questions.