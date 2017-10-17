VOICE of the Valley

Tasty Community Event Offers Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off

By VOICE of the Valley
October 17, 2017
67
0
Trunk-or-Treat Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off is a tasty community ‘offering’ set for Sunday, Oct 29. The event has children’s games and crafts plus colorful theme-oriented car trunks where trick-or-treat treasures are given out. Fall Festival begins at 3:30 pm. Tasting begins for the Chili Cook-off at 5:00 pm. All events are at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church.

To offer assistance at the festival, community volunteers can follow an online process as simple to navigate as 1-2-3 clicks. The website ttsu.me/Tvc is designed with clarity to avoid confusion and misinterpretation. The two directions for volunteering are: “select your item” and “click here to enter your name”. Too easy, too quick – you are now a volunteer at the SVLC Trunk or Treat Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off.

The “select your item” click options on the ttsu.me/Tvc site are: decorate a trunk, chili cook-off entry, carnival game (2 shifts), set-up, clean up, and craft table (2 shifts). Volunteers can decorate a family trunk in the SVLC parking lot anytime after 2:30 pm and hand out their treats at 3:30. Chefs will bring a prepared pot of chili for 5:00 pm competition. Hosts for carnival games can work two different shifts: Shift #1 – 3:30 to 4:15 or Shift #2 – 4:15 to 5:00. Hosting craft table shifts are: Shift #1 – 3:30 to 4:15; Shift #2 – 4:15 to 5:00. Set-up of chairs, tables, food, and treats begins at 2:30. Clean up is at 6:00 pm.

Community families are invited to all Fall Festival events. The adults and teens are encouraged to join the volunteer teams as listed on ttsu.me/Tvc . Further information is available from the church office, 425-432-1373. Shepherd of the Valley is located at 23855 SE 216th St, Maple Valley.

 

