Computer Assist for 50+ Seniors

Patterson’s “caring and patient” expertise addresses his specialty, PC and Android. Ed Hochart works on Apple products. He holds sessions for group assistance on Mac computers at the Kent Library on the first Thursday of the month, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hochart says a client can “learn the Mac in under an hour.” He teaches a variety of common Mac applications, often scheduling a class to specifically address the questions asked at a previous session. Next month he will talk about iCloud, as that was a focus of recent questions.

As to why such talented technicians spend so many hours at their free volunteer work, Hochart finds his answer easy, “The good Lord smiled on us,” he said. “My wife and I have lived a comfortable life and I now have the opportunity to do the same for good people.”