FREE Meal for Veterans!!

FREE Meal for Veterans!!

October 24, 2017
Sunday, October 29th, 2PM – 6PM.

Celebrating our 80th year, the annual dinner will be held at the

Black Diamond Community Center.

Meet our chefs, Paul Pioli, Darrell Palmer, Gus Casini and Harvey Woodruff. Dinner will be pasta with authentic Italian sauce, meat-balls, salad and roll.

Dessert is cookies and ice cream. Accordian music by member Don Raunig. Tickets are available at the door or from Laverne Casini (253) 630-5093.

Adults $15.00, children 6-12 $7.00 and kids under 6 eat FREE.

Join us for good food and good friends!

