Mirror, Mirror

How many of you, when you got up this morning, looked in the mirror and said, I need to do something about this, it is bad, then walked away and did nothing? Of course you wouldn’t do this. Most people care a lot about how they look. You wouldn’t get up with bed head and go to work and tell everyone you where just having a bad hair day. Hopefully for our sake, you would look in the mirror and fix it.

If anything, we spend too much time in front of the mirror. However, did you know that the Bible talks about a different kind of mirror than the one in your bathroom? That’s right, it tells us that the Word of God itself is like a mirror. It is a mirror that reflects and exposes areas in our lives that need changing.

Sadly, many go to church each Sunday and listen to God’s word, and when they leave, they forget what was said, and fail to apply it. The Bible says, “Anyone who listens to the word but does not do what it says is like a man who looks at his face in a mirror and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like. But the man who looks intently into the perfect law that gives freedom, and continues to do this, not forgetting what he has heard, but doing it–he will be blessed in what he does.” – James 1:23-25.

We cannot afford to come away from hearing God’s truth and forget it. The person who comes with a desire to learn and to hear what God has to say about his life, and obeys, will find blessing and peace. Why? Because God’s Word is liberating, it liberates by exposing the sin and lies of Satan that destroy, and replaces them with truth. Most importantly, it shows us the way of salvation in Jesus Christ. Truly, knowing that we can have eternal life and peace with God is liberating. God has so much for us, but when we come to His Word and stop at just hearing it, we miss out. Have you looked in the mirror lately?

Would you like to know more? We would love to talk with you, pray for you, and help you discover God’s truth and hope for life. Call us at 425-432-0634, or visit us at www.taylorcreekchurch.org. You may also join us each Sunday, 9 AM for Sunday school, and 10:15 AM for Worship. We are located at 21110 244th Ave. S.E., Maple Valley.

