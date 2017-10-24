Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons, Inc Now Open

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons, Inc. was founded in 1971, and remains one of the most established private practice plastic surgery groups in Washington State. We are the first Plastic Surgery Group to join Proliance Surgeons, one of the largest surgical practices in the country, encompassing a broad spectrum of specialties and staffed by some of the most highly selected physicians in the region.

Dr. David Barker, Dr. Patricia Briscoe, Dr. Wallace H.J.Chang and Dr. Jonathan Hutter are all board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. As the major private practice teaching affiliate of the Division of Plastic Surgery at the University of Washington, each of our physicians holds a faculty appointment and is entrusted with the training of plastic surgery residents. This affiliation helps to keep our physicians at the forefront of the specialty, facilitating a dynamic exchange of experience and ideas that further ensures you of the finest treatment available.

On a global level, our physicians have organized and participated in humanitarian efforts in several developing nations. They continue to bring their expertise and kindness to bear in alleviating the suffering of hundreds of individuals who would otherwise remain without medical attention.

Additionally, we are able to perform most of our procedures in our own state-of-the-art ambulatory facility, offering our patients both convenience and cost savings advantages.

Surgery, whether cosmetic or reconstructive, has the potential to be life-changing, both physically and emotionally. It is our mission to help our patients achieve those potentials, and we are uniquely equipped to meet this challenge. We provide our patients with the guidance necessary to thoroughly explore each of their available options.

We offer services for:

FACIAL PROCEDURES

SKIN PROCEDURES

BREAST PROCEDURES

BODY PROCEDURES

FACIALS AND PEELS

BOTOX AND FILLERS

LASER HAIR REDUCTION

ULTHERAPY

WAXING AND TINTING

SCAR REVISIONS

We also have a Master Aesthetician on staff, Heidi Sivertsen. Heidi has been an employee of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons, Inc. for over 20 years. She is a member of The Society of Plastic Surgical Skin Care Specialists and a clinical cancer care provider. Heidi assists our patients with their skin care plan throughout the surgical process or as a non-surgical patient.

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons, Inc. has two convenient locations to serve our patients. We recently opened our newest location in Maple Valley at 23925 225th Way SE, Suite B, on July 5th, 2017. Our other location is located in Renton, across the street from Valley Medical Center.