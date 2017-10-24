Police News Updated 10-24-17

Black Diamond

On September 30 at 8:03 p.m. on the 25300 block of Cumberland Pl., officers were dispatched for a firework complaint. Upon arrival, officers located a party where small fireworks were being set off to entertain children. Officers provided a verbal warning to the parents about setting off fireworks.

On September 30 at 7:31 p.m. on the 23600 block of Roberts Dr., officers were dispatched for a report of someone firing a gun in the woods. Upon arrival, it was determined that the shooting was occurring outside city limits in the woods. The shooting stopped as officers arrived, and officers were unable to determine exactly where the shooting was occurring.

On September 29 at approximately 11:22 p.m. on the 30200 block of 234th Ave. SE, officers received a call regarding a noise complaint. They were informed that a father and his children were playing basketball at their residence and making too much noise for the reporting person. Officers arrived in the area and found no one playing basketball.

Covington

On October 1 at 4:50 a.m. on the 16400 block of SD 272nd St., a female customer came into a business asking where a couple of items were located. After informing the female, the clerk went into the back of the business. Two males were then observed entering the business and going behind the counter where they grabbed a number of cigarette cartons. When they left the business, the clerk went out and confronted the males asking them to give the cigarettes back. The males gave 7 of the cartons back before the female got into the same vehicle and they all left. Upon return to the business, the clerk noticed his cellphone was missing from the counter.

On September 27 at 1:57 p.m. on the 17000 block of SE 270th Pl., a female was observed taking various clothing items and bringing all of them into a dressing room. Approximately 90 minutes later, the female exited the fitting room carrying some of the items, but not all. She selected another item, reentered the fitting room, and then finally exited several minutes later with her purse as well as wearing one of the items that was recognized from her early choices. She was contacted after exiting the business without paying for the items she had on. Search of the female’s purse revealed a t-shirt, which she stated she forgot she had put in her purse. A wallet was also found in the purse with various cards belonging to another female that she said her friend had left in the car only to find out the wallet and contents had been reported as stolen. The female was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for Theft, 3rd degree.

On September 27 at 5 p.m. on the 16200 block of SE 256th St., a passenger from an SUV that had backed up to a business window with bars, was observed exiting a vehicle and walking up to the window. After securing one end of a tie down strap on security bars of a window and hooking the other end to the vehicle, the vehicle was used to pull the security bars out of the window frame when it was driven away. The driver and passenger left the scene only to return again a few minutes later. Both driver and passenger were then observed carrying seven chainsaws out of the business before departing again.

King County

On October 7 at 9:44 a.m. on the 35400 block of SE 252nd St., a vehicle was observed trespassing on a utility property. Upon arrival of workers, a male was observed in the woods of the property, but refused to come out when called. However, when a deputy arrived and called out to the male that he was trespassing, the male walked out of the woods stating that he was picking mushrooms. The male was told that if he ever came back to the property, which had numerous signs stating “No Trespassing,” he would be arrested for trespassing.

On October 4 between 4:15 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. on the 33400 block of 220th Pl. SE, someone stole a trailer parked in a cul-de-sac by dragging it away.

On October 4 at 4:45 a.m. in the area of SE Petrovitsky Rd. and 140th Ave. SE, a vehicle was observed being driven at a high rate of speed. While in pursuit, the driver accelerated away from the deputy, who discontinued the pursuit.

On October 3 at 4:18 p.m. on the 17200 block of 140th Ave. SE, an intoxicated male was located lying asleep half way in the bushes and on a sidewalk. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On October 2 between noon and1:30 p.m. on the 19700 block of SE Wax Rd., someone stole bank checks from a mail box and used 6 of the checks.

On October 1 between 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. of October 4 on the 18300 block of 152nd Ave. SE, someone cut off a trailer hitch lock and stole a trailer parked at the curbside of a residence.

Maple Valley

On October 4 at 6:08 a.m. on the 26900 block of SR 169, a female was observed shoplifting at a business and then exiting to her vehicle where she passed out. Upon contact, the female stated she was up all night and was extremely tired. The female, who did not smell of intoxicants, showed signs of being under the influence of something. The female was trespassed from the business before being transported home via a transport business.

On October 3 at 2:51 a.m. on the 26100 block of Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr., an unknown female was observed hiding in the bushes of a resident’s property as a vehicle was driven by. She was also observed with a cigarette and flashlight. Missing from an unlocked vehicle in the resident’s driveway was a garage door opener as well as a game system.

On September 30 at 10:18 p.m. on the 26900 block of SR 169, a vehicle was observed being driven with its lights off. Check of the license plate revealed the registration was suspended. While following the vehicle, the driver turned the lights on and then made an improper turn. Upon contact, the male stated he did not know why the state the vehicle was registered in had suspended the registration. Check of the male’s license revealed that his out of state license was suspended. The male’s vehicle was impounded and he was released pending filing of charges for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree and Driving with Suspended Vehicle Registration.

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

NOVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

FTA – Failure to Appear

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle Without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

CPL – Concealed Pistol License