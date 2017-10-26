Charges Against Pepper Are Appoved

Breaking News – Washington State Supreme Court approves charges against Black Diamond Councilmember Pat Pepper opening the door for a Special Election regarding a recall vote of Pepper set for Tuesday, December 5, 2017. The ballot synopsis for the recall of Pepper will be as follows:

Violated the Washington State Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) by convening and conducting closed meetings without public notice and by entering into private agreements to prepare and approve legislation. RCW 42.30

Refused to attend council meetings and failed to approve minutes. RCW 42.32.030

Failed to enact a 2017 budget in violation of state law and instead enacted a temporary budget containing illegal provisions, impairing the city’s ability to provide essential services. RCW 35A.33.070 and RCW 35A.33.075

