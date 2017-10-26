VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Top Stories
Charges Against Pepper Are Appoved

Charges Against Pepper Are Appoved

By VOICE of the Valley
October 26, 2017
1504
0
Share:

Breaking News – Washington State Supreme Court approves charges against Black Diamond Councilmember Pat Pepper opening the door for a Special Election regarding a recall vote of Pepper set for Tuesday, December 5, 2017. The ballot synopsis for the recall of Pepper will be as follows:

 

  1. Violated the Washington State Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) by convening and conducting closed meetings without public notice and by entering into private agreements to prepare and approve legislation. RCW 42.30

 

  1. Refused to attend council meetings and failed to approve minutes. RCW 42.32.030

 

  1. Failed to enact a 2017 budget in violation of state law and instead enacted a temporary budget containing illegal provisions, impairing the city’s ability to provide essential services. RCW 35A.33.070 and RCW 35A.33.075

 

Developing….

 

Tagsblack diamondcommunitycovingtonhobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdalevoicewashington
Previous Article

Turn your Unused Medications into the KC ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.