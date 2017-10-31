Kentridge Players are proud to present the madcap “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

Kentridge High School home of the Award-winning Kentridge Players are proud to present the madcap “Peter and the Starcatcher.” The show is directed by Jennifer Grajewski and Eia Waltzer, with music direction by John Kelleher.

The Tony-winning “Peter and the Starcatcher” upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). A wildly theatrical adaptation of the best-selling novels, the play was conceived for the stage by directors, Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, and written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, “Peter and the Starcatcher” playfully explores the depths of greed and despair… and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

Performed with the permission of Music Theatre International, New York, NY

Show dates:

Wednesday, Nov 8th through Saturday, Nov 11th

Wednesday, Nov 15th through Saturday, Nov 18th

Show times:

All shows at 7:00 PM with additional Matinees on both Saturdays at 2:00 PM

Tickets: $10 Reserved Seating, $8 Seniors (over 65) $5 Children (under 10)

Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com Starting on October 25th

Location:

Kentridge Performing Arts Center

12430 SE 208th St

Kent, WA 98031

Directed by: Jennifer Grajewski and Eia Waltzer

Music Director: John Kelleher