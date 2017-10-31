NOTICE OF 2017 CITIZEN SURVEY AND ELECTION
NOTICE OF 2017 CITIZEN SURVEY AND ELECTION
For All Residents of Unincorporated King County in the Tahoma School District
- The Greater Maple Valley Unincorporated Area Council (GMVUAC) will be conducting its online Biennial Survey and Election November 20 – December 15. All persons living in unincorporated King County within the Tahoma School District boundaries (i.e., outside of any City limits) are invited to participate. The survey will address issues that affect you, your family, and your neighborhood, including planning, zoning, development, traffic, economics, water, and sewage. The GMVUAC uses survey results to better advocate with King County, our local government, on key issues of concern to you. As part of the survey, you may also express your interest in becoming either a member of the GMVUAC or a non-member participant on its various Committees.
- Please go to our website at www.gmvuac.org and click on the Survey button. Your individual input is needed and valuable, and will be kept confidential. If you cannot complete the entire Survey, that’s fine, just do what you can, as all responses are important.
- A limited number of paper copies will be available at the Hobart and Ravensdale food markets beginning November 20 for those who may not wish to do an online survey. If you choose to complete the paper form, please either mail it to us at PO Box 111, Maple Valley WA 98038, or bring it to our next monthly Council meeting. However, if you can, please complete the online survey – it is quick and easy.
- Please come to any of our monthly meetings on the first Monday of the month at 7 PM at the Maple Valley Fire Station (southeast corner of SE 231st St / SR-169 intersection across from the Sheriff’s Precinct) and read about us in the VOICE of the Valley.
- The GMVUAC thanks you for your interest and welcomes your participation in helping us better serve you and our community.
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.