King County election officials canceled the December 5th Special Election
Breaking news:
Due to the decision by the State Supreme Court to remove one of the four charges against Black Diamond Councilmember Pat Pepper, King County election officials canceled the December 5th Special Election regarding Pepper’s recall vote. Meanwhile, proponents for the recall are continuing to work towards Pepper’s recall. Be watching for further developments in this hot-button issue.
