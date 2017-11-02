New South County Transfer Station Closer to Reality Council agreement one of the final steps in replacing 50-year-old facility

The Metropolitan King County Council today gave its unanimous approval to an agreement for the construction of a new South County Recycling and Transfer Station located in the City of Algona. The agreement is the next step in the replacement of a Transfer Station that has been in use for over a half-century and is reaching the end of its operational lifespan.

“Today’s approval of the South King County Transfer Station is the result of strong collaboration between the stakeholders,” said Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer, whose district includes the city of Algona. “Through a transparent and cooperative process, we were able to reach an agreement that not only benefits the city of Algona and South King County, but the region as a whole.”

The current Transfer Station sits on property the County has owned since the 1930s and has been home to the Transfer station since the 1960s. In 2007, the Council approved the Solid Waste Transfer and Waste Management Plan, which called for the modernization of transfer facilities to accommodate the region’s growth and to provide efficient and cost-effective services to customers. The agreement called for a new transfer station in south King County to replace the aging Algona facility.

The County’s Solid Waste Division selected a site that is located a short distance from the current facility in Algona.

Today’s agreement between the County and the City of Algona begins the process of building the new Transfer Station. The agreement also includes the County making improvements to the West Valley Highway to mitigate the impacts that will come with a larger facility. A related land transfer between Algona and the County still needs Council approval and is scheduled for a vote in November.

“Algona has always been regionally supportive and looks forward to working with King County on this project,” said Algona Mayor Dave Hill. “We feel the needs of both the city and the county are met with this agreement.”