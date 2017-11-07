VOICE of the Valley

Community News
Black Diamond Community Center’s Food Bank Needs Your Help

By VOICE of the Valley
November 7, 2017
Winter is coming and our local food bank is preparing to help more families, seniors, and those passing through our area, who are hungry.  Every winter more people need our help, and our food bank needs the community’s help.

Items needed are:  Instant Oatmeal, Peanut Butter, Jam/Jelly, Canned Chili, Canned Stew, Canned Fruit, Spaghetti Sauce, Pasta, and Mac & Cheese.  Many people consider these items comfort food, and our food bank is getting low on these items.

New socks (any colors, unisex) are also on our wish list.  Please drop off items Monday thru Thursday, 9a.m.-4p.m. (closed Friday and weekends).  We are lucky to have new winter coats donated by Zumiez.

Call our center if you have questions, at 360-886-1011.  We thank you in advance for any help you can give our local food bank.

