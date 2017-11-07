Community Thanksgiving Feast at the New Black Diamond Elementary School

Join the Black Diamond/Maple Valley Kiwanis and the Black Diamond Elementary PTA for their annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, November 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the new Black Diamond Elementary School Gym.

The event is free and open to all. It will feature turkey, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables and desserts for the family to enjoy.

The Black Diamond Arts Alliance will have special crafts for the kids, and Steve Israel will be providing local folk music.

We invite you to gather with us and give thanks for the blessings of our community!