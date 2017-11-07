VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Top Stories
Community Thanksgiving Feast at the New Black Diamond Elementary School

Community Thanksgiving Feast at the New Black Diamond Elementary School

By VOICE of the Valley
November 7, 2017
85
0
Share:

Join the Black Diamond/Maple Valley Kiwanis and the Black Diamond Elementary PTA for their annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, November 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the new Black Diamond Elementary School Gym.

The event is free and open to all. It will feature turkey, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables and desserts for the family to enjoy.

The Black Diamond Arts Alliance will have special crafts for the kids, and Steve Israel will be providing local folk music.

We invite you to gather with us and give thanks for the blessings of our community!

Tagsadultsblack diamondchildrencommunitycovingtoneventshobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdalevoicewashington
Previous Article

Boy Scout Troop 594 is hosting a ...

Next Article

Black Diamond Community Center’s Food Bank Needs ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.