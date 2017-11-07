Maple Valley Resident to serve on Civil Rights Commission

Shontrana Gates-Wertman’s appointment to the King County Civil Rights Commission was confirmed by the Metropolitan King County Council at the Council’s October 30 meeting. Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn sponsored Gates-Wertman’s appointment, filling a key seat on the commission.

“Shontrana Gates-Wertman’s experience as an attorney for Washington state and her work to help individuals overcome social and economic barriers will add valuable expertise to the Commission,” said Dunn. “She is well qualified to represent District 9 on the King County Civil Rights Commission.”

The purpose of the Civil Rights Commission is to raise community awareness and involvement on civil rights issues. The Commission advises the King County Executive and King County Council on matters related to the County’s civil rights programs.

Gates-Wertman is currently an attorney and claims officer for the Washington Department of Social and Health Services Division of Child Support. She received her Juris Doctorate from the Seattle University School of Law where she participated in the Racial Justice Leadership Institute to address issues and barriers faced by students of diverse backgrounds.

Her other work includes representing low and moderate-income families and serving as an in-house legal advisor to the Division of Child Support. She is also a Certified Home Care Aide through the Department of Social and Health Services.

The King County Civil Rights Commission works to increase awareness about equity and social justice issues faced by King County’s diverse communities. Members also monitor and review civil rights policies to determine their compliance and effectiveness in addressing these issues.