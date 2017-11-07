VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Basketball
Youth Basketball Registration Now Open

Youth Basketball Registration Now Open

By VOICE of the Valley
November 7, 2017
74
0
Share:

Maple Valley Parks & Recreation’s youth basketball league registration opens on Nov. 6. Boys and girls in K-8th grades are encouraged to play in this RECREATIONAL league. Weeknight practices, Saturday games. Player fee is $85 (K-2nd) and $105 (3rd-8th) and includes a team t-shirt and basketball. Season runs Jan. 13-Mar. 10 and practices begin Jan. 2. For more information or to register please visit our website:www.maplevalleywa.gov/basketball.

Tagsadultsbasketballblack diamondchildrencommunitycovingtoneventshobartking countylocalnewsravensdalesportsvoicewashington
Previous Article

Finishing Things

Next Article

Tahoma National Cemetery salutes Korean War Veterans ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.