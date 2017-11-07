Youth Basketball Registration Now Open

Maple Valley Parks & Recreation’s youth basketball league registration opens on Nov. 6. Boys and girls in K-8th grades are encouraged to play in this RECREATIONAL league. Weeknight practices, Saturday games. Player fee is $85 (K-2nd) and $105 (3rd-8th) and includes a team t-shirt and basketball. Season runs Jan. 13-Mar. 10 and practices begin Jan. 2. For more information or to register please visit our website:www.maplevalleywa.gov/basketball.