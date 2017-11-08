King County will help fund restoration of Historic Fire Lookout

Summary

The funds will go towards building a brand new lookout tower for visitors to Pinnacle Peak to experience the iconic view of Mt. Rainier and the surrounding area

Story

Until 1965, Pinnacle Peak, located just outside the City of Enumclaw, had an iconic fire lookout tower that provided visitors a 360 degree view of the area including Mt. Rainier. King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn advocated for $10,000 to go towards supporting a grassroots effort from community members on the Enumclaw Plateau to rebuild the historic fire lookout. The funds were part of the update to the King County Budget, adopted today by the King County Council.

“This fire lookout will be a great addition to the Enumclaw area and I look forward to seeing how this project progresses,” said Dunn “I’m glad to be able to support this community effort to rebuild the Pinnacle Peak Fire Lookout.”

“It’s exciting to receive financial support from King County that will go towards rebuilding such an iconic part of the Enumclaw community,” said Doug Borst, President of the Mt. Peak Historical Fire Lookout Association. “I’d also like to thank Reagan Dunn for securing these funds, it’s great to have King County as a partner in this project.”

Until 1966, visitors could visit the tower and staff through the summer and have a 360 degree view of the Enumclaw plateau, Mt. Rainier, and surrounding area. In 1966, when improved forest fire monitoring technology eliminated the need for a full time observer, Washington State’s Department of Natural Resources took down the tower citing safety concerns.

Today the Pinnacle Peak Trail has become of the most popular trails in South King County and all that’s left of the lookout at the top of the trail are the four piers that supported the tower.

In 2000, the Pinnacle Peak property was transferred from the Department of National Resources to King County Parks. Since then, on a busy weekend day the trail will see approximately 300-400 visitors. It’s a popular hike for locals and those in training to climb Mt. Rainier.

The $10,000 will go towards plans to rebuild a brand new lookout tower for visitors to Pinnacle Peak to experience the iconic view of Mt. Rainier and the surrounding area.

