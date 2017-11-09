AGENDA

MAPLE VALLEY CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR BUSINESS (SPECIAL) MEETING

Monday, November 13, 2017 Lake Wilderness Lodge

7:00 p.m. 22500 SE 248th Street

This is an opportunity for the public to address the Council on any subject, which is not of a quasi-judicial nature or scheduled for a public hearing.

INTRODUCTION: Maple Valley Police Officer Megan Ross

PROCLAMATION: Tahoma School District Board President Tim Adam

APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA CONSENT CALENDAR

Approval of Minutes for September 9, 2017 Council Retreat, September 25, 2017 Regular Business Meeting, October 9, 2017 Special Meetings, October 23, 2017 Special Meeting, and October 23, 2017 Regular Business Meeting

Approval of voucher checks, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, payroll, and benefit checks numbered, and, and voided check(s), and direct deposits recommended for approval by the Finance Committee on November 8, 2017 will be placed on the Regular Business Meeting Agenda for November 27, 2017

Ordinance No. O-17-627 repealing Resolution No. R-11-803, Amending Title 2 of the Maple Valley Municipal Code entitled “Administration and Personnel” to add a new Chapter, Chapter 2.100, entitled “Economic Development Commission”

Ordinance No. O-17-628 annexing the approximately 2.5 acre property commonly known as the Deyerin Property, providing for taxation and zoning of the same

Ordinance No. O-17-629 granting a Franchise to Fiorito Enterprises, Inc. & Rabanco Companies providing for Acceptance of Franchise

Resolution No. R-17-1184 Final Acceptance of the Public Works Construction Contract, Chain Link Fence Installation Project and authorizing staff to close out contract with Commercial Fence Corporation

Resolution No. R-17-1185 2017-2019 authorizing the City Manager to enter a Grant Award Agreement with the State of Washington Department of Ecology for 2017-2019 Biennial Water Quality Capacity Grant

Ordinance No. O-17-626 adopting the Maple Valley Fire and Life Safety (MVFLS) 2017-2022 Six Year Capital Facilities and Equipment Plan update

Resolution No. R-17-1186 authorizing the City Manager to enter into a Washington State Military Department Homeland Security Grant Agreement

Resolution No. R-17-1188 authorizing the City Manager to execute the Acceptance Funding Assistance for the repair of the Lake Wilderness Lodge Project from King County 4Culture Grant

Resolution No. R-17-1189 reauthorizing the City Manager to execute Agreement for Inmate Housing 2018 between the City of Maple Valley and Yakima County for the provision of jail services

PUBLIC HEARING

2018 Preliminary Property Tax Levy………… Finance Director Sandy Garrett

BOARD, COMMISSION, COMMITTEE REPORTS REPORT OF THE CITY MANAGER………………………………………………… City Manager

City Hall update

Artwork for roundabouts at Tahoma High School

Public Arts Commission Ordinance Update

Proposed Lakeside asphalt factory on Maple Valley Highway

SEAL-TC Update

COUNCIL REPORTS Public Safety Oversight Committee update………………….. Councilor Allison CONTINUED BUSINESS ORDINANCES, RESOLUTIONS, AND MOTIONS NEW BUSINESS

Budget Amendments Initial Review………… Finance Director Sandy Garrett

Introduction of Employee Benefits…………………………………………………………….

………………………………………….. Human Resources Manager Julie Hunsaker

Introduction of Salary Survey……………………………………………. Julie Hunsaker

3 rd Quarter Financial Report……………………. Finance Director Sandy Garrett

Quarter Financial Report……………………. Finance Director Sandy Garrett Resolution No. R-17-1186 authorizing the City Manager to enter into a Partnership Agreement with the Port of Seattle for 2017 Economic Development promotion within Maple Valley …………………

………………………………………… Economic Development Manager Tim Morgan

FOR THE GOOD OF THE ORDER………………………………………………………….. Council PUBLIC COMMENTS

ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEXT MEETING

REGULAR BUSINESS MEETING

November 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Tahoma School District Special Services Center

25720 Maple Valley Black Diamond Hwy SE

Maple Valley, WA

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Executive session to discuss with legal counsel potential litigation