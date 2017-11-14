Holiday Giving for Maple Valley Food Bank & Emergency Services

Make the season brighter for neighbors in need!

Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinner foods will be distributed to registered clients during one of their regular shopping visits in both November and December. Your monetary donation will help stock our shelves with traditional holiday food items at wholesale prices. Last season, 1070 family meals were provided. Donations can be mailed to: PO Box 322, Maple Valley, WA 98038; or made online through our secure website: www.maplevalleyfoodbank.org/donate/

Children’s Christmas Gift Program: New, Unwrapped Gifts are needed for children, birth to age 12, and $25 Gift Cards for children, age 13-18. In 2016, gifts were provided to grateful parents of 939 local children. Convenient drop off sites around the community include: Maple Valley Food Bank, MV and Covington Libraries, MV Community Center, Covington MultiCare, and MV Fire Station No. 80. Clients may register their children for this program, in person, during food bank hours, October 31 – December 7. Gift distribution is by appointment only.

All Gift Program donations are needed by December 11, 2017. The earlier, the better!

MVFB&ES is located at 21415 Renton – Maple Valley Road SE and serves individuals and families living within Black Diamond, Covington, Maple Valley, and the Tahoma School District.