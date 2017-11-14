Maple Valley Hometown Holidays Annual Community Event



4 Corners is the location for the Maple Valley Hometown Holidays event. You will see and enjoy the lighted Spruce that will brighten the 4 corners area through the beginning of January. We are excited to host thousands of citizens at our third annual event (rain or shine) enjoy the many rides, photo opportunities, activities, treats, holiday music and the community camaraderie.

Maple Valley Hometown Holidays will be held on the first Thursday of December annually from 6:00-8:30pm. The official tree lighting ceremony and Mayor’s welcome will kick off the season and the evening’s festivities. We will take a moment of silence in remembrance of those who served in Pearl Harbor and the armed forces. Then the festivities will ensue.

Once the beautiful official community holiday tree is lit at 6:30pm, the magic will begin throughout the business community. The public will find fun, tasty or creative things to do at many of the area participating merchants. The wide variety of fun activities featured will include community connection, live entertainment, the Maple Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra, Tahoma High School Honor Choir, Lake Wilderness Elem Chorus, craft tents and activity booths for the kiddies along with photo opportunities with favorite characters and Santa himself. Also adding to the fun will be trackless train rides, a horse drawn trolley ride through the different parking lots, challenge yourself on the Xtreme Snowboard simulator, or have a picture with the Snowman or the Grinch. The rides will be departing from in front of Johnson’s Home and Garden, Grocery Outlet, Farrelli’s and Fred Meyer garden area about every 10 minutes. Many shops and businesses will have hot cider or chocolate, hot soup, kettle corn and plenty of candy and cookies to snack on too. Please bring an unwrapped toy or canned food item to support the Maple Valley Food Bank!

If you would like to participate as a vendor or sponsor an activity at the event please click on the link below. Deadline for Vendor Participation is Friday, November 17, 2017

Merchant/Participation Application

Click on the link: Everyone is invited to play the Merry Merchant Game and win some incredible prizes! The game sheet is available here or on the Maple Valley Chamber site. www.maplevalleychamber.org