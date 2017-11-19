Covington Library December Events

27100 164th Avenue SE, Covington, WA 98042 – 253.630.8761

Toddler & Family Story Times with Stay & Play

Fantastic Fridays!

Friday, December 1 and 8, 10:30am

Ages 2 to 3 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Block Party! Lego @ the Library

Tuesday, December 5, 6:30-8pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination! Other building supplies will also be provided.

Infant & Young Toddler Story Time with Stay & Play

Wee Ones Wednesdays!

Wednesday, December 6, 10:30am

Newborn to 24 months with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Friends of Covington Library Santa Night

Wednesday, December 13, 5:30-7pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Santa will be at the library! Bring your own camera and take a photo, or purchase one from the Friends of Covington. There will also be a gift certificate drawing for parents’ door prize for dinner out!

Dickens Carolers Holiday Concert

Sunday, December 17, 1:30pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Bring your friends and family and join us for music and holiday cheer. Adorned in elegant Victorian dress, an a cappella quartet of two ladies in luxurious velvet and two gentlemen wearing handsome tailcoats and top hats sing your holiday favorites, both traditional and contemporary, in beautiful four-part harmony.

Make a Note of Thanks

Thursday, December 28, 10am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Drop in and craft a thank you note to someone special. Kids and adults can unleash their creativity to create a message or note expressing their gratitude.

All supplies provided.

Tweens & Teens

Game On!

Thursday, December 7 and 21, 4pm

Middle and high school ages.

Play Wii U, Wii, Xbox One and Xbox 360 games or just hang out with friends.

Write On!

Thursday, December 14, 4pm

Middle and high school ages.

Meet other aspiring authors and improve your craft at our teen writing circle. Share your writing (optional), give and receive feedback, explore a different literary device through discussion and writing exercises, and most of all, have fun!

Art Club

Friday, December 15, 3pm

Middle and high school ages.

Hang out with other artists and unleash your creativity through guided and not-so-guided activities. December’s project is winter themed origami (see Holiday Origami Workshop for more information), beginning at 3:30pm. Drop in the 3rd Friday of every month for a new project.

Holiday Origami Workshop

Friday, December 15, 3:30pm

Middle and high school ages.

Join paper craft expert Emily Mallory to learn the special folds of origami art and turn ordinary paper into festive holiday decorations.

Teen Library Council

Thursday, December 28, 3:30pm

Middle and high school ages.

Make the library more awesome for teens! Covington Library is seeking dedicated teens to help plan library events.

Board-dom

Thursday, December 28, 4pm

Middle and high school ages.

Relax, snack, play board games or just hang out the last Thursday of each month.

Adults

Citizenship Classes

Saturday, December 2, 9 and 16, 10am

Learn how to become a United States Citizen. Study for the naturalization test, including civics and government questions, reading and writing English, and practicing your interview skills.

Registration not required.

English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes

Mondays and Wednesdays, January 3–March 21, 6-8:30pm

Learn English grammar, reading, writing, and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.

Early arrival encouraged. Required assessment and registration on Wednesday, December 20, 5pm.

Friends of the Covington Library Meeting

Tuesday, December 5, 7:30pm

Join us! Everyone welcome.

Holiday Trivia Night

Thursday, December 7, 4pm

Ages 13 and older.

Are you an expert on festive factoids? Do you know your Noel? Come on in and show off your knowledge at the Covington Library for an evening of holiday trivia. Form teams of up to five with your family and friends and compete for bragging rights and prizes

Talk Time Classes

Thursday, December 7, 14 and 21, 6pm

Practice speaking English with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world.

STARS Workshop

Sing and Move into Reading

Saturday, December 9, 2:30pm

Before we can read, we can sing! Singing is one of the easiest and most effective ways to build early literacy skills from birth. Join singer-songwriter Nancy Stewart and review twenty simple songs for infants and toddlers. You’ll also learn how to make simple props and rhythm instruments, and how to use library materials and technology in a new way. Provides (2) STARS credit hours in Child Growth and Development or Curriculum and Learning Environments.

Registration required. Sign up beginning Saturday, November 25.

Covington Adult Book Group

My Beloved World by Sonia Sotomayer

Thursday, December 14, 2pm

Genealogy Information Sessions

Saturday, December 16, 2-4pm

Looking to learn something new about your family tree? Come by the library lobby for information from the South King County Genealogical Society.

All About Pie

Saturday, December 16, 2:30pm

Join Chef Laurie Pfalzer of Pastry Craft in this ever-popular and fun demonstration pie making class. Take the challenge out of pie crust with a little knowledge, a few handling instructions and quality ingredients. Learn to make tender, flaky, flavorful pie crust that you won’t have to struggle with. Chef Laurie answers all of your questions, troubleshoots your pie problems and guides you through an information-filled discussion. Taste seasonal pies and leave with an information packet of recipes.

Computer Classes

Register online, in person, or call 253.630.8761.

One-on-One Computer Help

Saturday, December 2, 9 and 16, 2pm

Drop into a session or call ahead for an appointment.

Microsoft Word Level 1

Monday, December 4, 7pm

Must be able to use the mouse and keyboard.

Registration required beginning November 20.

Microsoft Word Level 2

Monday, December 11, 7pm

Must have Microsoft Word Level 1 proficiency.

Registration required beginning November 27.

Gmail Email

Monday, December 18, 7pm

Must have a Google account.

Registration required beginning December 4.