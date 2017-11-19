Fairwood Library December Events
17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton, WA 98058 – 425.226.0522
Family Story Times
Friday, December 1, 8 and 15, 10am
Thursday, December 7 and 14, 10am
Ages Newborn to 6 with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Chess @ the Library
Friday, December 1, 3:30pm
Ages 5 to adult.
Have fun playing chess at the library with your family and friends.
All skill levels welcome.
Ms. Bee’s Play Place
Monday, December 4, 10am
Newborn to age 6 with adult.
Drop in for 45 minutes of interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.
Yarnsmiths
Tuesday, December 5, 6pm
Ages 5 to adult.
Learn how to create something with yarn at the library. Already a yarn expert? Join us and help teach others! Yarn will be provided, or bring your own project to work on.
Registration requested, but not required
Spanish Story Times
Thursday, December 7 and 14, 6pm
Family program, all ages welcome.
Stories, songs and fun!
Jump for Joy Concert
Tuesday, December 12, 10:15am
Held at the Renton Community Center, 1715 SE Maple Valley Highway, Renton 98057.
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Get ready to party with Caspar Babypants! Sing and dance along with one of the most popular children’s performers in the Northwest. This family concert features songs from the new album.
After School Zone
Tuesday, December 19, 4pm
Wednesday, December 20, 4pm
Grades 3 and older.
Drop in for fun after school activities!
Tweens & Teens
Renton Teen Round Table
Wednesday, December 6, 4pm
Friday, December 15, 4pm
Grades 7-12.
Renton Teen Round Table (or RT2 for short) is the teen leadership group of the Renton regional libraries. This is a forum to give teens in the greater Renton Community leadership opportunities and a voice in planning programs and events for Renton area libraries and its community, have the opportunity to volunteer at their community library, and meet like-minded students interested in making their libraries and community a better place. Students will earn volunteer credit for their participation.
If you are interested in joining RT2, please fill out our application: https://goo.gl/forms/YH8cCUAoucnNZPa83
Game On!
Thursday, December 7, 4pm
Grades 4-12.
Play video games in the library!
Books & Bites
Tuesday, December 12, 7pm
Grades 6-12.
Meet in the library to talk about your favorite books and more.
After School Zone
Tuesday, December 19, 4pm
Wednesday, December 20, 4pm
Grades 3 and older.
Drop in for fun after school activities!
Adults
Talk Time Classes
Thursday, December 7, 14 and 21, 7pm
Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group. Learn more about American culture and meet people from around the world.
Step OUT of Your Comfort Zone and INTO Your Potential!
Sunday, December 10, 12pm
This workshop is centered around learning how to be fully engaged in each moment, disregarding those limiting beliefs that prevent you from taking action towards manifesting what it is you want to accomplish. Great for those who struggle with social anxiety.
Tanika Latta is a life coach with a passion for helping others through means of encouragement and unconditional support. Her coaching techniques are a reflection of what she whole-heartedly believes; everyone is already whole and complete and everything you need is already inside of you.
Dickens Carolers Holiday Concert
Sunday, December 10, 3:30pm
Join the beloved Dickens Carolers for a holiday concert. The a cappella quartet will begin with a musical stroll through the library before regaling us with holiday favorites, both traditional and contemporary, in beautiful four-part harmony. Light refreshments will be served.
Fairwood Afternoon Book Club
Keep Moving by Dick Van Dyke
Wednesday, December 13, 12pm
STARS Workshop
Sing and Move into Reading
Saturday, December 16, 10am
Presented by Nancy Stewart.
Before we can read, we can sing! Singing is one of the easiest and most effective ways to build early literacy skills from birth. Join singer-songwriter Nancy Stewart and review twenty simple songs for infants and toddlers. Also learn how to make simple props and rhythm instruments, and how to use library materials and technology in a new way. Provides (2) STARS credit hours in Child Growth and Development or Curriculum and Learning Environments.
Registration begins December 2, 10am.
Fairwood Lively Minds Book Group
Cry Beloved Country by Alan Paton
Tuesday, December 19, 7pm
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.