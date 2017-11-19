Fairwood Library December Events

17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton, WA 98058 – 425.226.0522

Family Story Times

Friday, December 1, 8 and 15, 10am

Thursday, December 7 and 14, 10am

Ages Newborn to 6 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Chess @ the Library

Friday, December 1, 3:30pm

Ages 5 to adult.

Have fun playing chess at the library with your family and friends.

All skill levels welcome.

Ms. Bee’s Play Place

Monday, December 4, 10am

Newborn to age 6 with adult.

Drop in for 45 minutes of interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.

Yarnsmiths

Tuesday, December 5, 6pm

Ages 5 to adult.

Learn how to create something with yarn at the library. Already a yarn expert? Join us and help teach others! Yarn will be provided, or bring your own project to work on.

Registration requested, but not required

Spanish Story Times

Thursday, December 7 and 14, 6pm

Family program, all ages welcome.

Stories, songs and fun!

Jump for Joy Concert

Tuesday, December 12, 10:15am

Held at the Renton Community Center, 1715 SE Maple Valley Highway, Renton 98057.

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Get ready to party with Caspar Babypants! Sing and dance along with one of the most popular children’s performers in the Northwest. This family concert features songs from the new album.

After School Zone

Tuesday, December 19, 4pm

Wednesday, December 20, 4pm

Grades 3 and older.

Drop in for fun after school activities!

Tweens & Teens

Renton Teen Round Table

Wednesday, December 6, 4pm

Friday, December 15, 4pm

Grades 7-12.

Renton Teen Round Table (or RT2 for short) is the teen leadership group of the Renton regional libraries. This is a forum to give teens in the greater Renton Community leadership opportunities and a voice in planning programs and events for Renton area libraries and its community, have the opportunity to volunteer at their community library, and meet like-minded students interested in making their libraries and community a better place. Students will earn volunteer credit for their participation.

If you are interested in joining RT2, please fill out our application: https://goo.gl/forms/YH8cCUAoucnNZPa83

Game On!

Thursday, December 7, 4pm

Grades 4-12.

Play video games in the library!

Books & Bites

Tuesday, December 12, 7pm

Grades 6-12.

Meet in the library to talk about your favorite books and more.

Adults

Talk Time Classes

Thursday, December 7, 14 and 21, 7pm

Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group. Learn more about American culture and meet people from around the world.

Step OUT of Your Comfort Zone and INTO Your Potential!

Sunday, December 10, 12pm

This workshop is centered around learning how to be fully engaged in each moment, disregarding those limiting beliefs that prevent you from taking action towards manifesting what it is you want to accomplish. Great for those who struggle with social anxiety.

Tanika Latta is a life coach with a passion for helping others through means of encouragement and unconditional support. Her coaching techniques are a reflection of what she whole-heartedly believes; everyone is already whole and complete and everything you need is already inside of you.

Dickens Carolers Holiday Concert

Sunday, December 10, 3:30pm

Join the beloved Dickens Carolers for a holiday concert. The a cappella quartet will begin with a musical stroll through the library before regaling us with holiday favorites, both traditional and contemporary, in beautiful four-part harmony. Light refreshments will be served.

Fairwood Afternoon Book Club

Keep Moving by Dick Van Dyke

Wednesday, December 13, 12pm

STARS Workshop

Sing and Move into Reading

Saturday, December 16, 10am

Presented by Nancy Stewart.

Before we can read, we can sing! Singing is one of the easiest and most effective ways to build early literacy skills from birth. Join singer-songwriter Nancy Stewart and review twenty simple songs for infants and toddlers. Also learn how to make simple props and rhythm instruments, and how to use library materials and technology in a new way. Provides (2) STARS credit hours in Child Growth and Development or Curriculum and Learning Environments.

Registration begins December 2, 10am.

Fairwood Lively Minds Book Group

Cry Beloved Country by Alan Paton

Tuesday, December 19, 7pm