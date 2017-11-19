Renton Library December Events
2801 NE 10th Street, Renton, WA 98056 – 425.277.1831
Children & Families
Spanish Story Times
Friday, December 1, 8 and 15, 11am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Family Story Times
Tuesday, December 5 and 12, 10am and 11:30am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Evening Family Story Times
Wednesday, December 6 and 13, 7pm
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun! Pajamas are encouraged!
The Big Play Date
Monday, December 11, 10am-12pm
Family program, best for ages newborn to 6, but all ages welcome with adult.
Drop in for interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.
Here Comes the Train! Stories and Play
Thursday, December 28, 10am
Family program, best for ages 3 to 8, but all ages welcome with adult.
Join us for a special Story Time featuring trains, followed by a play session using Brio train set pieces.
We’ll make the biggest model train set ever seen at the library!
Holiday Magic
Friday, December 29, 11am
Presented by Jeff Evans.
Family program, ages 5 and older with adult.
What has amazing magic, mysterious mind reading, and a reindeer that does card-tricks? Jeff Evans’ Holiday Magic Show! Come join us for this must-see laugh-out-loud event!
Tweens & Teens
Chess @ the Library
Friday, December 1, 8 and 15, 4pm
Ages 5 to adult.
Have fun playing chess at the library with your family and friends. All skill levels are welcome.
Game On!
Monday, December 11, 3pm
Grades 4-12.
Play games in the library! XBox 360, Wii U, PS3 and more!
Gingerbread House Competition
Monday, December 18, 2pm
Grades 3-12.
Create and participate in a gingerbread house competition. Food, supplies and prizes are provided.
First come, first served.
Adults
Talk Time Classes
Saturday, December 2, 9, 16 and 23, 10am
Practice speaking English with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world.
One-on-One Computer Help
Sunday, December 3 and 17, 2-4pm
Saturday, December 9 and 23, 10am-12pm
Have computer or software questions? Get help from KCLS volunteers with computer basics, Microsoft Office, Internet, email and computer learning resources.
Citizenship Classes
Monday, December 4 and 11, 7pm
Learn how to become a US Citizen. Study for your interview. Practice the 100 questions. Practice reading, writing, listening and speaking English.
Get Enrolled: Health Care Insurance
Monday, December 4, 4-7pm
Healthcare open enrollment started November 1! If you want insurance to start January 1, you need to enroll before January 15 in Washington State. Get your insurance questions answered by a Navigator and get enrolled. Sponsored by Public Health — Seattle & King County.
Registration not required. First come, first served.
Reading Across the Aisle Book Club
In the Country We Love by Diane Guerrerro
Tuesday, December 12, 7pm
Reading Across the Aisle is a unique book club that dares members to read books that may challenge their views, offer a new perspective and provide for spirited discussion.
Worker Retraining Information
Wednesday, December 20, 1-3pm
Want to explore training while receiving unemployment benefits? Stop by the table at the entryway to learn about nearby college programs that can help you upgrade your skill set or transition to another field.
