Renton Library December Events

2801 NE 10th Street, Renton, WA 98056 – 425.277.1831

Children & Families

Spanish Story Times

Friday, December 1, 8 and 15, 11am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Family Story Times

Tuesday, December 5 and 12, 10am and 11:30am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Evening Family Story Times

Wednesday, December 6 and 13, 7pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun! Pajamas are encouraged!

The Big Play Date

Monday, December 11, 10am-12pm

Family program, best for ages newborn to 6, but all ages welcome with adult.

Drop in for interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.

Here Comes the Train! Stories and Play

Thursday, December 28, 10am

Family program, best for ages 3 to 8, but all ages welcome with adult.

Join us for a special Story Time featuring trains, followed by a play session using Brio train set pieces.

We’ll make the biggest model train set ever seen at the library!

Holiday Magic

Friday, December 29, 11am

Presented by Jeff Evans.

Family program, ages 5 and older with adult.

What has amazing magic, mysterious mind reading, and a reindeer that does card-tricks? Jeff Evans’ Holiday Magic Show! Come join us for this must-see laugh-out-loud event!

Tweens & Teens

Chess @ the Library

Friday, December 1, 8 and 15, 4pm

Ages 5 to adult.

Have fun playing chess at the library with your family and friends. All skill levels are welcome.

Game On!

Monday, December 11, 3pm

Grades 4-12.

Play games in the library! XBox 360, Wii U, PS3 and more!

Gingerbread House Competition

Monday, December 18, 2pm

Grades 3-12.

Create and participate in a gingerbread house competition. Food, supplies and prizes are provided.

First come, first served.

Adults

Talk Time Classes

Saturday, December 2, 9, 16 and 23, 10am

Practice speaking English with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world.

One-on-One Computer Help

Sunday, December 3 and 17, 2-4pm

Saturday, December 9 and 23, 10am-12pm

Have computer or software questions? Get help from KCLS volunteers with computer basics, Microsoft Office, Internet, email and computer learning resources.

Citizenship Classes

Monday, December 4 and 11, 7pm

Learn how to become a US Citizen. Study for your interview. Practice the 100 questions. Practice reading, writing, listening and speaking English.

Get Enrolled: Health Care Insurance

Monday, December 4, 4-7pm

Healthcare open enrollment started November 1! If you want insurance to start January 1, you need to enroll before January 15 in Washington State. Get your insurance questions answered by a Navigator and get enrolled. Sponsored by Public Health — Seattle & King County.

Registration not required. First come, first served.

Reading Across the Aisle Book Club

In the Country We Love by Diane Guerrerro

Tuesday, December 12, 7pm

Reading Across the Aisle is a unique book club that dares members to read books that may challenge their views, offer a new perspective and provide for spirited discussion.

Worker Retraining Information

Wednesday, December 20, 1-3pm

Want to explore training while receiving unemployment benefits? Stop by the table at the entryway to learn about nearby college programs that can help you upgrade your skill set or transition to another field.