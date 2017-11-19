Tahoma Powder Puff is Tuesday, Nov. 21

On Tuesday, Nov. 21st at 7 p.m. Junior and Senior girls’ flag football teams will compete in the Annual THS Powder Puff Flag Football Game at the Maxwell Stadium at Maple View Middle School. Admission is $6 each.

This event is the biggest THSPTA fundraiser of the year, with 100% of the proceeds earmarked for scholarships, Grad Night and field trip funding.

Last year, the Class of 2018 upset the Seniors, beating them in an intense game and they are determined to keep their bragging rights by coming out on top of the Junior team, Class of 2019, this year.

The game will be cheered on by a THS boys’ cheer squad, and the THS Drum Line will be featured at the half time show.

Come on out and enjoy the competition and support your THSPTA!