Black Diamond Community Center and Maple Valley Food Bank – A Valued Partnership

Editor, the VOICE:

On behalf of the staff, Board of Directors, and clients of the Black Diamond Community Center’s food bank, a very big THANK YOU to Dan Lancaster, the Executive Director of the Maple Valley Food Bank. Dan went out of his way to make sure our food bank clients could continue to get free bread, pastries, and other great snacks, donated by the Maple Valley Safeway.

Monday and Wednesday mornings BDCC volunteers pick up day-old products from the Safeway store that are then given to all our food bank clients and seniors who need it.

Thank you Dan for sharing. So many more people need free bread. Thank you to Safeway, Greg and Tina, for continuing to support Black Diamond folks.

Happy Thanksgiving Friends