City Beat Updated 11-21-17

Maple Valley

www.maplevalleywa.gov

Mayor Sean Kelly presided over the Monday, November 13, City Council meeting with all Councilmembers present.

Ordinance No. O-17-626, adopting the Maple Valley Fire and Life Safety (MVFLS) 2017-2022 Six Year Capital Facilities and Equipment Plan update. Passed 7-0

***

Ordinance No. O-17-627, repealing Resolution No. R-11-803, amending Title 2 of the Maple Valley Municipal Code entitled “Administration and Personnel” to add a new Chapter, Chapter 2.100, entitled “Economic Development Commission.” Passed 7-0

***

Ordinance No. O-17-628, annexing the approximately 2.5 acre property, commonly known as the Deyerin Property, providing for taxation and zoning of the same. Passed 7-0

***

Ordinance No. O-17-629, granting a Franchise to Fiorito Enterprises, Inc. & Rabanco Companies providing for Acceptance of Franchise. Passed 7-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1184, Final Acceptance of the Public Works Construction Contract, Chain Link Fence Installation Project, and authorizing staff to close out contract with Commercial Fence Corporation. Passed 7-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1185, authorizing the City Manager to enter a Grant Award Agreement with the State of Washington Department of Ecology for 2017-2019 Biennial Water Quality Capacity Grant. Passed 7-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1186, authorizing the City Manager to enter into a Washington State Military Department Homeland Security Grant Agreement. Passed 7-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1187, authorizing the City Manager to enter into a Partnership Agreement with the Port of Seattle for 2017 Economic Development promotion within Maple Valley. Passed 7-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1188, authorizing the City Manager to execute the Acceptance Funding Assistance for the repair of the Lake Wilderness Lodge Project from King County 4Culture Grant. Passed 7-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1189, reauthorizing the City Manager to execute Agreement for Inmate Housing 2018 between the City of Maple Valley and Yakima County, for the provision of jail services. Passed 7-0

***

Proclamation: That November 14, 2017 be declared as Tim Adam Day. All citizens are urged to join in honoring this outstanding person in his efforts over the past eight years to diligently work with Tahoma School Board, district staff, parents, business leaders, state legislators, and local elected officials to provide educational options for students and create a school district that has received numerous national, state and regional awards.

Metropolitan King County Council

http://kingcounty.legistar.com

Monday, October 13 – The Council gave its unanimous support to a number of measures impacting Metro Transit and the fares riders pay. The adopted legislation will reduce rate confusion by standardizing fares and address discounted transit fare to human service agencies.

***

Please check – Legal Notices – for information concerning upcoming Public Hearings.