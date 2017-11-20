Of all the people in the world, we who live in the United States have much to be thankful for. We live with freedoms, rights and opportunities that are not afforded to most people in the world. Without hesitation we can say, we have been blessed by God. Listen to these timely words of our first president George Washington in proclamation of Thanksgiving in 1789.

“Whereas, it is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favor; Whereas, both the houses of Congress have, by their joint committee, requested me “to recommend to the people of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer, to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many and signal favors of Almighty God, especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness!” Now therefore, I do recommend next, to be devoted by the people of the states to the service of that great and glorious being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be, that we may then all unite in rendering unto Him our sincere and humble thanks for His kind care and protection of the people of this country. George Washington, 1789”

We have much to be thankful for. I hope that you will heed these words of our first president and come together as friends and neighbors, rendering unto God your thankfulness. At the same time, we need also to remind ourselves of the danger of disregarding God. Psalm 33:12 says, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,” and Proverbs 14:34 that “Righteousness exalts a nation, But sin is a disgrace to any people.” We need to understand that as we move farther and farther from our heritage of honoring the Lord, the less and less freedoms we will have. So, as you give thanks, pray specifically for our nation and its leaders to be reminded of what made this nation so great.

