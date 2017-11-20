VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Golf
Golfers Had Fun In Tournament

Golfers Had Fun In Tournament

By VOICE of the Valley
November 20, 2017
177
0
Share:

(Pictured left to right: Tanya Chandler, Diane Clavin, Eva Langdahl, Terry Dalry, Janice Train, Joan Andersen)

By Leah Grant

Sixteen golfers participated in the two-day Lake Wilderness Ladies’ Golf Club Championship tournament. Congratulations to the winners:

Terry Dalry—Club Champion

Diane Clavin—Division 1 Low Gross

Tanya Chandler—Division 1 Low Net

Joan Andersen—Divison 2 Low Gross

Janice Train—Division 2 Low Net

Eva Langdahl was awarded Most Improved Golfer. She improved her handicap index by 10 strokes over the course of the season.

About the Lake Wilderness Ladies Golf Club

The Lake Wilderness Ladies Golf Club finished the 2017 season at the end of October with 27 members. If you are interested in meeting new people, playing golf, participating in weekly competitions, and having fun, come join us on Tuesday mornings at Lake Wilderness Golf Course. Our season runs from March through October. We welcome new members of all skill levels. Please contact the Pro Shop at 425.432.9405 or visit www.lakewildernessgc.com for more information.

Tagsadultsblack diamondcommunitycovingtonhobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdalesportsvoicewashington
Previous Article

Give Thanks

Next Article

Significant Price Increases for Utility Tax

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.