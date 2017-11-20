Golfers Had Fun In Tournament
By Leah Grant
Sixteen golfers participated in the two-day Lake Wilderness Ladies’ Golf Club Championship tournament. Congratulations to the winners:
Terry Dalry—Club Champion
Diane Clavin—Division 1 Low Gross
Tanya Chandler—Division 1 Low Net
Joan Andersen—Divison 2 Low Gross
Janice Train—Division 2 Low Net
Eva Langdahl was awarded Most Improved Golfer. She improved her handicap index by 10 strokes over the course of the season.
About the Lake Wilderness Ladies Golf Club
The Lake Wilderness Ladies Golf Club finished the 2017 season at the end of October with 27 members. If you are interested in meeting new people, playing golf, participating in weekly competitions, and having fun, come join us on Tuesday mornings at Lake Wilderness Golf Course. Our season runs from March through October. We welcome new members of all skill levels. Please contact the Pro Shop at 425.432.9405 or visit www.lakewildernessgc.com for more information.
