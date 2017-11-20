Golfers Had Fun In Tournament

By Leah Grant

Sixteen golfers participated in the two-day Lake Wilderness Ladies’ Golf Club Championship tournament. Congratulations to the winners:

Terry Dalry—Club Champion

Diane Clavin—Division 1 Low Gross

Tanya Chandler—Division 1 Low Net

Joan Andersen—Divison 2 Low Gross

Janice Train—Division 2 Low Net

Eva Langdahl was awarded Most Improved Golfer. She improved her handicap index by 10 strokes over the course of the season.

About the Lake Wilderness Ladies Golf Club

The Lake Wilderness Ladies Golf Club finished the 2017 season at the end of October with 27 members. If you are interested in meeting new people, playing golf, participating in weekly competitions, and having fun, come join us on Tuesday mornings at Lake Wilderness Golf Course. Our season runs from March through October. We welcome new members of all skill levels. Please contact the Pro Shop at 425.432.9405 or visit www.lakewildernessgc.com for more information.