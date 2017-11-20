Library Guild Thanks Community

The Maple Valley Library Guild wishes to thank the community for its support during our October Book & Media Sale. This sale could not occur without the support of the community who donate gently used books, and the hard work of library board members and community volunteers. This year, in addition to our members, we had five teen helpers, one Girl Scout, and five volunteers from Kohl’s Associates in Action program, who donated a total of 28 3/4 hours. Funds from the biannual book sale are used to fund teen events, adult programming, children’s story times and other children’s events, guest speakers, and summer programs.

The fall sale generated over $1700 to fund these programs. In addition, a Guild volunteer created a beautiful book quilt for raffle, generating another $646 for library programs. The raffle winner was Heather V. (see picture). In addition, the Kohl’s program donated $500 to our Guild. The Guild always seeks new members who wish to support their local library. The Guild meets the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the meeting room. Members can become involved at any level they choose: financial support, donations of materials, assisting with book sales, etc. Thanks again to all who helped make the Fall Book & Media Sale a success and who help to keep our library flourishing.

Sincerely,

Karen VanTrojen, President Maple Valley Library Guild.

**The Maple Valley Library Guild is a 501 c (3) non-profit organization and donations of items are greatly appreciated in support of the outstanding programs options at Maple Valley Library can continue to be offered. Librarians can provide donors with tax donation forms for book donations. Monetary donations can be made out to Maple Valley Library Guild and mailed to the library at 21844 S.E. 248th St., Maple Valley, WA 98038