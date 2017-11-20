Police News Updated 11-21-17

Black Diamond

On October 29 at 8:27 a.m. on the 23600 block of Roberts Dr., officers were dispatched regarding a report of construction signs knocked over in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Road Closed signs had been knocked over, allowing access to part of the construction area. Officers conducted an area check and then replaced the signs.

***

On October 28 at 1:15 p.m. on the 30800 block of 229th Pl. SE, officers stopped an unlicensed motorcycle. Upon contact, it was discovered that the driver had a suspended license in the 1st degree. The driver was booked into jail and his motorcycle impounded.

***

On October 23 at 9:20 a.m. on the 23600 block of Roberts Dr., officers were dispatched regarding a report of a fire burning in a residential development under construction. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the fire appeared to be accidental in nature, however, there appeared to be evidence of timber theft in the area of the fire. An investigation is ongoing.

Covington

On October 29 at 9:10 p.m. on the 17400 block of SE 272nd St., officers were dispatched to a disruptive male in a business. Upon contact, the male stated he made a food order and found that the sauces he requested had not been placed with the order. According to the male, after arriving home and not seeing the sauces, he called the business and felt he was getting an attitude from the employee. When he went to the business, he felt that he was getting an attitude there as well. The manager requested that the male be trespassed for causing a scene. The male refused to sign the notice and left the business.

***

On October 29 at 6:07 p.m. on the 16700 block of SE 272nd St., a known male was observed walking around a business parking lot and then going inside of the business. While walking outside of the business, an officer was contacted by a loss prevention associate stating that the male was moving through various departments, selecting random merchandise, but did not actually see him attempting to conceal the items. After exiting the business, the male was contacted at another business and trespassed from the first business.

***

On October 28 at 6:30 p.m. on the 17000 block of SE 272nd St., when a female was finished shopping with a relative, she found that her vehicle had been stolen. She also could not locate her keys or cell phone. It was thought that she may have dropped the keys in the parking lot while assisting her relative to get out of the vehicle and that the cell phone had been left in the vehicle.

King County

On November 3 at 1 p.m. on the 20600 block of SE Green Valley Rd., it was reported that sometime over the course of several months, suspects entered a vacant residence and removed all appliances and cabinetry.

***

On November 3 at 12:19 p.m. on the 23000 block of Upper Dorre Don Way SE, a female living in a travel trailer on a vacant property was contacted and told she did not have the legal authority to stay on the property. She stated she had permission to stay there by a male staying in the house. The male did not have the authority to be on the property either. Both male and female were given Trespass letters. The female signed hers, but the male refused before both left the property.

***

On November 3 at 1:57 a.m. in the area of SE Summit/Landsburg Rd. and SE 252nd St., deputies were dispatched to a possible collision. Upon arrival, a male driver stated he had been drinking and was thinking about other things when he lost control of his vehicle, which flipped and landed on its hood, after striking a cement barrier. The male blew a .217 on a portable breath test. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and blood draw. During that time, his story changed to him texting when he got in the accident. DUI charges pending results of blood draw.

***

On November 2 at 7:20 p.m. on the 14000 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., a deputy was dispatched to a restaurant where a transient looking male was bothering the customers. At one point, he was sitting in a booth with his hand in front of his pants before he walked out. Upon contact, the male stated he was only scratching himself. He was given a Trespass Letter to stay away from the restaurant.

***

On October 29 at 12:45 a.m. on the 34600 block of SE 268th St., deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vs. house collision. Upon arrival, a vehicle was found to have crashed through the wall of a residence to the point that the vehicle was nearly all the way inside the residence. The driver had failed to navigate a turn, clipped a small tree and appeared to have gone airborne until colliding with the front living room of the residence. The driver admitted to having drunk alcohol prior to the collision. No one was in the residence at the time of the collision, however, neighbors heard the collision and went to lend aid. The driver was transported to a hospital for further evaluation and blood draw. The vehicle was impounded and charges pending results of blood draw.

***

On October 27 at 1:37 p.m. on the 14100 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., a vehicle was in a business parking lot with its headlights on. When a witness went to tell the driver, the witness observed the driver slumped over the steering wheel with a syringe in his hand. The driver was startled awake and immediately drove off. The driver was observed a short distance away at another business entering his vehicle before rapidly driving away after seeing a deputy approaching him. A pursuit was abandoned as the driver was driving in a reckless manner in traffic.

Maple Valley

On November 2 at 9 a.m. on the 26700 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, an officer was dispatched to a female slumped over a bench. Upon arrival, the woman, who was soaking wet, was hard to wake up. The female finally woke and was checked by the fire department who stated she was suffering from hypothermia. The female was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

***

On November 1 at 8:11 p.m. in the area of SE 244th St. and Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, citizens flagged down officers in reference to an intoxicated male. According to the witness, a male was walking along the road with little clothing on and nearly got hit by drivers. Upon contact, the male smelled of alcohol and would not say where he lived. He was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

***

On October 31 at 11:34 p.m. in the area of SR 516 and 243rd Ave. SE, a vehicle was observed being driven through a business parking lot with a load of wooden pallets. Upon contact, the driver stated he did not have a license. Check of the male’s name revealed a warrant for Theft, 3rd degree. The male’s driving status was suspended due to failing to appear for unpaid ticket. The male was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) on his warrant, as well as was additionally charged for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree