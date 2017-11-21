Significant Price Increases for Utility Tax
On November 7, 2016
King County Council passed a Ordinance #18403
that will significantly
increase all the utility bills.
The Ordinance requires the electric, gas, water and sewer companies to pay rent ‘a tax’ to the County for the right to use County right-of-ways
(meaning roads and streets).
More information
on this can be found at:
https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/facilities-management/real-estate-services/public-rule-proposal.aspx
Comments and concerns are due to King County no later then 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2017.
Everyone is urged to comment on the draft rule at: https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/facilities-management/real-estate-services/public-rule-proposal.aspx
or written comments can be sent to
Terri Hansen, Facilities Management Division: 500 Fourth Ave, # 800, Seattle, WA 98104.
Also, contact King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn at reagan.dunn@kingcounty.gov
The time to act is now. A rough estimate on the increase is about $500 per household per year.
