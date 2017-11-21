VOICE of the Valley

Significant Price Increases for Utility Tax

By VOICE of the Valley
November 21, 2017
On November 7, 2016

King County Council passed a Ordinance #18403

that will significantly

increase all the utility bills.

The Ordinance requires the electric, gas, water and sewer companies to pay rent ‘a tax’ to the County for the right to use County right-of-ways

(meaning roads and streets).

More information

on this can be found at:

https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/facilities-management/real-estate-services/public-rule-proposal.aspx

Comments and concerns are due to King County no later then 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2017. 

Everyone is urged to comment on the draft rule at:  https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/facilities-management/real-estate-services/public-rule-proposal.aspx

or written comments can be sent to

Terri Hansen, Facilities Management Division: 500 Fourth Ave, # 800, Seattle, WA 98104.

Also, contact King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn at reagan.dunn@kingcounty.gov

The time to act is now. A rough estimate on the increase is about $500 per household per year. 

