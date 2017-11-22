VOICE of the Valley
Top Menu
Home
Advertise
About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Main Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Latest News
Events
Letters to the Editor
Local
City Beat
Fire Flash
Police Reports
Community Resources
Features
Church Information
Senior Activities
When Coal Was King
Library News
School
Sports
Announcements
Anniversaries
Birthday Wishes
Births
Engagements
Graduates
Obituaries
Weddings
Classifieds
Classified Ads
Service Directory
Church Directory
Subscribe
Home
Advertise
About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
VOICE of the Valley
Home
News
Top Stories
Latest News
Events
Letters to the Editor
Local
City Beat
Fire Flash
Police Reports
Community Resources
Features
Church Information
Senior Activities
When Coal Was King
Library News
School
Sports
Announcements
Anniversaries
Birthday Wishes
Births
Engagements
Graduates
Obituaries
Weddings
Classifieds
Classified Ads
Service Directory
Church Directory
Subscribe
Events
Home
›
Community News
›
Events
›
Happy Thanksgiving to Everyone!
Happy Thanksgiving to Everyone!
By
VOICE of the Valley
November 22, 2017
73
0
Share:
Tags
adults
black diamond
children
community
covington
events
hobart
king county
local
maple valley
news
ravensdale
Thanksgiving
voice
washington
Previous Article
Help Needed Finding Missing 70 Year from ...
0
Shares
0
+
0
0
0
0
Related articles
More from author
School Information
Clown at Tahoma School
October 6, 2016
By
VOICE of the Valley
Police Reports
Police Reports for 12-6-16
December 4, 2016
By
VOICE of the Valley
Library News
Renton Library May Events
April 28, 2017
By
VOICE of the Valley
Police Reports
Police Reports Printed 11-28-16
November 30, 2016
By
VOICE of the Valley
Events
New Fairwood open space approved by King County Council
September 18, 2017
By
VOICE of the Valley
Cross Country
Sports
The Tahoma Cross Country showing tremendous performance again this year
October 30, 2016
By
VOICE of the Valley
Leave a reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
You may be interested
Top Stories
The Tear Down of Lake Wilderness School
Events
Mandatory Boater Education
Church Information
Overcoming Anger
Contact
About Us
Home
© Copyright
VOICE of the Valley
. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by
Amanda Hayes
.