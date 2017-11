King County Search and Rescue is in the Covington area searching for Cedric Ceales, a 70 year old black male last seen wearing a blue and white sweater, blue jeans, and a grey hat. Mr Ceales has disappeared from his family’s home on 187th Place SE in the Timberlane area of Covington. If you have seen him, please contact the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311 or by calling 911.