VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Letters to the Editor
Black Diamond Community Center and Maple Valley Food Bank – A Valued Partnership

Black Diamond Community Center and Maple Valley Food Bank – A Valued Partnership

By VOICE of the Valley
November 27, 2017
86
0
Share:

Editor, the VOICE:

On behalf of the staff, Board of Directors, and clients of the Black Diamond Community Center’s food bank, a very big THANK YOU to Dan Lancaster, the Executive Director of the Maple Valley Food Bank. Dan went out of his way to make sure our food bank clients could continue to get free bread, pastries, and other great snacks, donated by the Maple Valley Safeway.

Monday and Wednesday mornings BDCC volunteers pick up day-old products from the Safeway store, that are then given to all our food bank clients and seniors who need it.

Thank you Dan for sharing. So many more people need free bread. Thank you to Safeway, Greg and Tina, for continuing to support Black Diamond folks.

Happy Thanksgiving Friends,

Cheryl Hanson

Executive Director

Black Diamond Community Center

Previous Article

When No One Else Cares

Next Article

Museum Hosts Santa’s Photos

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.