Car Clubs Crusin’ to Kent

On Sunday December 3rd Pacific Raceways will host the Annual Lexus of Bellevue 2017 NW Toy Run, whose goal is to bring holiday joy to those less fortunate children this Christmas season. The proceeds from the Toy Run benefit the Marine Corps Foundation Toys for Tots program. This year presented by Pacific Raceways and Chevron. The event is supported by Happenstance Event Productions, and participating once again in the day’s happenings is Griot’s Garage. Car Clubs and individual racers and fans will all be headed to the track to take part in this worthwhile day. This year’s goal is to raise $225,000 in toys and donations and to have at least 4,500 cars fill the paddock area at the track. The cost is a new unwrapped toy or $5.00. Those under 12 get in free. The gates open at 10:00 AM and the day’s event runs until 4:00 PM. This is a day that showcases the spirit that the racers and fans of the Northwest have to make sure every child has their day to celebrate. This year the targeted age for toy donations is between 9 and 13. For an extra donation of $75 you can do a “Lead Follow” for three laps around the 2.25 mile road course of Pacific Raceways, or for $20 take a ride in the ProFormance BMW track taxi at the head of the Lead Follow Group. The clubs, racers and fans are coming out next Sunday not only to see the cars, vendor booths, and the rest of the days activities, but the most important reason of all to see that those children that are less fortunate have a Merry Christmas. We’re all coming out, are you? Need any more information, then check out www.pacificraceways.com. See you there.