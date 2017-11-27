Holiday Wreath-Laying to Honor Veterans

Tahoma National Cemetery will host Wreaths Across America, a holiday wreath laying ceremony to honor and remember our nation’s Veterans on December 16, 2017. The Civil Air Patrol, Veterans service organizations and citizens are coordinating the event to honor Veterans of each branch of the military, the Merchant Marine as well as Prisoners of War and those still Missing in Action (POW/MIA).

Members of the Civil Air Patrol, Gold Star Mothers and Wives, Daughters of the American Revolution, representatives from the military services, Veterans and their families. After the ceremony everyone in attendance will be afforded the opportunity to place holiday wreaths on gravesites around the cemetery.

Chaplain LtCol William Adam, USAFA/CAP will emcee the Wreaths Across America event. Colonel Jay Rodne, USMC, Marine Barracks, JBLM and the 5th Congressional District Representative to be the key note speaker; and Colonel Sonkiss, USAF, Commander of the 62nd Airlift Wing, McChord Field, JBLM, will provide closing remarks.

It will be held on Dec. 16, 2017, 9:00a.m. at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th Street, Kent, WA 98042

The Worcester Wreath Company, through a campaign called Wreaths Across America, began donating holiday wreaths in tribute to Veterans laid to rest at VA’s 131 national cemeteries and state Veterans cemeteries in 2006. Since 1992, they have donated wreaths for gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery. The Civil Air Patrol is once again coordinating wreath ceremonies around the country as a part of Wreaths Across America. For more information on this event, visit the Wreaths Across America website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.