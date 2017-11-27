Museum Hosts Santa’s Photos

The Christmas song is correct, “Santa Claus is coming to town.”

For its annual fundraiser, Maple Valley Historical Society invited Santa Claus to trek south on Saturday, Dec. 2. His day of visitation offers a photo-with-Santa opportunity from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Maple Valley Museum General Store. It is located on the same lot and behind Maple Valley Community Center, 22010 SE 248th, in Maple Valley.

The lovable and laughable Santa has pulled off this Christmas photo op at Maple Valley Historical Society for about a decade. His excursion constitutes the Society’s largest fundraiser of the year. At this event, Santa takes advantage of his setting to share historical Maple Valley tidbits along with his ho-ho-hos.

Children who sit with Santa get an immediate 4”x6” copy of their photo in a folder. Adults are also welcome to pose. Cost is $10 per sitting and photo; $25 for three photos.