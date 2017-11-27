Police Reports Updated 11-28-17

Black Diamond

On November 11 at approximately 6:13 p.m. on the 32200 block of 3rd Ave., officers received a call regarding a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles that struck head-on. The driver of one of the vehicles fell asleep while driving and traveled into the oncoming lane where he struck the other vehicle head-on. There were no injuries. One of the vehicles was towed from the scene and the other driven away.

On November 8 at approximately 5:45 p.m. on the 22500 block of SE 298th St., officers received a call regarding a down tree road hazard. Upon arrival, officers found the tree across the road and contacted Black Diamond Fire Department to respond to cut up the fallen tree. Upon arrival, fire personnel cut the tree apart and cleared the road.

On November 6 at 5:25 p.m. on the 31800 block of 3rd Ave., officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in a gravel area where recycle bins are located. A witness stated he saw someone throw out a red bag and fishing pole near the cardboard section, but did not confront them. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate the vehicle. Contact was made with the witness and he stated he just wanted an officer to educate/scare them, so they would dispose of it properly next time.

Covington

On November 11 at 11:57 a.m. on the 18300 block of SE 272nd St., officers responded to a disturbance related to road rage. Upon arrival, a female driver was upset that a male driver was preventing her from safely merging as a lane was ending. She stated that his vehicle had made contact with her driver’s side mirror. According to the male, he did not purposely prevent her from merging. Following an investigation, both drivers were released once an officer made some basic comments regarding rules of the road merging.

On November 7 at 1:45 p.m. in the area of SE 256th St. and 180th Ave. SE, a vehicle was observed with a defective brake light and cracked windshield. Upon contact, check of the female driver revealed she had a felony warrant for Controlled Substances, No Prescription. The female was booked into the Regional Justice Center on her warrant and her vehicle turned over to her passenger.

On October 31 at 11:42 a.m. on the 27000 block of 201st Ave. SE, a female, who had been served a protection order and observed leaving the property, was later discovered in the residence sleeping on the couch. Upon arrival, the female, who had an odor of alcohol coming from her, was awake in the garage. The female stated she had no other place to go. She was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for Violation of Protection Order.

King County

On November 8 at 9:50 p.m. on the 26100 block of SE 252nd St., deputies went to a residence to arrest a male with three warrants – Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and failing to appear for Theft, 3rd degree. The male was contacted in a camper and booked into King County Jail on his felony warrant.

On November 8 at 7:20 a.m. on the 17900 block of 140th Ave. SE, a deputy was dispatched to a hit and run collision report. Upon arrival, according to the female, through an interpreter, the driver of another vehicle sped past her and struck her vehicle before continuing to drive away. The female caught up with the driver, who ignored her when she motioned for him to pull over. However, according to the male, who called in the next day, the female had been trying to push her way into his lane and made contact. He stated that he tried to speak to her, but was unable as she was yelling at him in another language before leaving him at the red light. Due to plausible accounts, no charges were recommended.

On November 6 at 5:29 p.m. in the area of SE 231st St., and Maple Valley Hwy. a driver was observed bypassing a line of vehicles before coming to the intersection. The driver then forced his way into the flow of traffic making a right turn from the left lane. After failing to stop for law enforcement, the driver accelerated away, and pursuit was terminated due to pedestrians in the area.

On November 7 at 4 a.m. on the 17200 block of 140th SE, someone bent a cabinet door to a liquor display in a business and stole a flask of alcohol.

On November 4 at 4 p.m. on the 29400 block of SE 318th St., residents discovered a bullet hole in their detached garage. The bullet went through a bug zapper hanging outside the garage with a trajectory appearing to come from a shot fired from a next-door neighbor. Upon contact, the neighbor denied having fired a weapon anywhere near the residence.

On November 4 at 9 a.m. on the 17600 block of 140th Ave. SE, a customer entered a business and had a clerk go find a product. When the clerk returned, the customer was gone, along with 7 pocket knives on display on the counter. The male suspect left behind a fast food restaurant cup.

Maple Valley

On November 7 at 1:04 p.m. on the 27800 block of 219th Ave. SE, a vehicle was observed with very dark tinted windows. The driver ignored attempts of officers to contact, but instead accelerated his vehicle. At one point the driver began opening the door while the vehicle was still moving. When the driver finally pulled over, he exited the vehicle and looked as though he was going to run, however, an officer contacted him quickly. Check of the male revealed he had a felony warrant for Department of Correction Escape Community Custody and that his license was suspended for failing to appear for unpaid tickets. A search of the male revealed meth. The male was booked into the Regional Justice Center for investigation of Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act and his warrant. His vehicle was also impounded.

On November 6 at 10:23 a.m. on the 25600 block of 180th Ave. SE, a check on a vehicle returned that its tabs had expired. Upon contact, check of the male driver revealed he had a felony warrant for Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act as well as a misdemeanor warrant. The male was booked into the Regional Justice Center on his warrants.

On November 4 at 1:53 a.m. on the 22000 block of SE Wax Rd, a vehicle was observed being driven without lights. Upon contact, the male driver stated that he did not have a driver’s license or insurance. Following an investigation, the male was released pending filing of charges for No Valid Operator’s License and an infraction for No Liability Insurance.

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree