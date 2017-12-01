Lillian (Litras) Pichinini Passed Away

Lillian (Litras) Pichinini

Lillian (Litras) Pichinini’s life was an epic saga and ended after 91 years, when she passed away early in the morning on November 17, 2017.

Towards the end she found her peace after her mind refused to recall all the stuff that made her feel small. She may not have known where she was or where she had been but she finally knew who she was and what she was here for.

The heart never forgets how to love and she hung around longer than most ever would to do just that.

She found the love of her life, Tote, and they were by each other’s side for close to 75 years. He was her best friend and confidant and she was his.

Her vast and varied career reflects on her character and versatility. Working on a Turkey farm, delivering the mail to her hometown Ravensdale residents, a business woman, transaction analyst and investor.

Most of all she cherished her family. She loved celebrating their birthdays and gathering for holidays, especially Christmas.

She would worry about them all – never wanting to see them get hurt, fail or be unhappy, but was there for them whenever they may have. Her love for each one of them was constant.

She never let a family riff linger, being the one to reach out and make amends. Family was the most important thing in her life and it was evident in the way she lived her life.

She is survived by her husband, (2) children, (5) grandchildren, (13) great grand-children, (4) siblings, several in laws and numerous nephews and nieces. “Because they knew her they have been changed for good.”

A memorial reception will be held on Dec., 17 at Lake Retreat Dancehall, 30315 Retreat N Drive, Ravensdale WA 98051, where Dad first met Mom almost 75 years ago. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made, in her name, to Dementia Society of America at dementiasociety.org

Lillian will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in a private ceremony.