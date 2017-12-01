Maple Valley City Council Enacts Interim Zoning Regulations

On Monday, November 27th, the Maple Valley City Council passed an ordinance enacting interim zoning regulations related to multi-family dwelling units such as apartments and condominiums in the Town Center and Community Business zones. The interim zoning ordinance temporarily halts permitting of new multi-family projects for a period of up to six months with the exception of a maximum of 200 new units in the Community Business zone.

Maple Valley has seen rapid residential growth and permitting activity in recent years; in 2011 the City was assigned a growth target of 2,382 new housing units to be built by the year 2031, the City is on pace to meet and likely exceed that number by 2021.

During this interim period, the City’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to solicit citizen input within 60 days of passage of the interim zoning ordinance. This public hearing is tentatively scheduled for January 17, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tahoma School District Administration Building. If you have questions regarding this interim zoning ordinance, please contact Matt Torpey, Community Development Manager at 425-413-8800 or matt.torpey@maplevalleywa.gov