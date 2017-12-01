VOICE of the Valley

Events
Work on the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail North Segment Dec 6-7

By VOICE of the Valley
December 1, 2017
G2C Trail will remain open, but expect delays

A King County Park geotechnical consultant (PanGeo) will be on the north segment of the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail December 6 and 7 with a drill rig to do borings along the trail in several locations.

Consultants will be working from just south of the Maple Valley – Blk Diamond Rd SE & Witte Rd intersection to south of the Lake Wilderness section of the trail. The trail will remain open, but be prepared to proceed with caution around the work area.

