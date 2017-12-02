BD Neighbor to Neighbor gathers second set of Recall Pepper signatures in short order

Determined to meet King County Elections deadline of Friday, December 15 in order to get on the February 13, 2018 ballot, Black Diamond Recall Councilmember Pat Pepper proponents were busy gathering a second set of signatures during the Thanksgiving holiday after being told by the Washington State Supreme Court on November 15th that the original signatures were invalid.

In a little over a week, Black Diamond’s Neighbor to Neighbor volunteers had gathered 496 signatures and turned them in to King County Elections by Wednesday, November 29. By Friday, December 1, King County Elections acknowledged they had the signatures and would be canvasing them on Wednesday, December 6. Of the 496 signatures, only 366 signatures need to be determined as valid in order for the Recall to go to the ballot and then to the citizens on February 13, 2018.

While a figure $20,000 as a cost to the City for the Recall has been bandied about, that figure in reality could be much less depending on other issues placed on the ballot. A closer figure will be known some time after the December 15th Ballot Issues Deadline.