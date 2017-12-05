City Beat Updated 12-5-17

Black Diamond

Mayor Carol Benson presided over the Thursday, November 16, City Council meeting with all Councilmembers present.

Ordinance No. 17-1095, General Property Tax Levy and specifying the increase calculated by King County based on last year’s actual levy commencing on January 1, 2018 with certain changes required by King County in the manner in which the amounts are calculated. Such Property Tax Levy shall apply to all property both real and personal, subject to taxation, for the purpose of providing revenue for public safety for the City of Black Diamond, all as required by law, and establishing the effective date. Passed 4-1 (Morgan voting no)

Ordinance No. 17-1094, levying General Property Taxes for Fiscal Year January 1, 2018 on all Property, Real and Personal subject to taxation for the purpose to provide revenue for public safety for City of Black Diamond for the ensuing year as required by law and establishing the effective date. Passed 5-0

Resolution No. 17-1195, confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Krista White Swain as Municipal Court Judge and authorizing the Mayor to execute a Judicial Services Agreement. Passed 5-0

Resolution No. 17-1194, authorizing the Mayor to execute an addendum to the Agreement for Dispatch Service for Valley Communications for 2018. Passed 5-0

Resolution authorizing the funding defense of Councilmember Patricia Pepper in relation to judicial proceedings related to Determination of the Sufficiency of Recall Charges. Passed 3-2 (Edelman, Deady voting no)

Maple Valley

Mayor Sean Kelly presided over the Monday, November 27, City Council meeting with all Councilmembers present.

Ordinance No. O-17-630, specifying the increase in general property taxes from 2017 for the City of Maple Valley in King County for the fiscal year commencing January 1, 2018, on all property both real and personal, in said city, which is subject to taxation for the purpose of providing sufficient revenue to conduct city business for the ensuing year as required by law. Passed 7-0

Ordinance No. O-17-631, levying the general property taxes for the City of Maple Valley in King County for the fiscal year commencing January 1, 2018, on all property both real and personal, in said City, which is subject to taxation for the purpose of providing sufficient revenue to conduct city business for the ensuing year as required by law. Passed 7-0

Ordinance No. O-17-632, amending the 2017 and 2018 Budgets to provide additional appropriations as previously approved by Council. Passed 7-0

Ordinance No. O-17-634 relating to establishing Interim Regulations related to Multi-Family Dwellings in the Town Center and Community Business Zones. Passed 7-0

Resolution R-17-1190, authorizing the City Manager to execute an Interlocal Agreement between the cities Covington and Maple Valley for Plans Examination and Building Inspection Services. Passed 7-0

Resolution No. R-17-1191, authorizing the City Manager to execute Amendment No. 3 to Professional Services Agreement with Daley, Morrow, Poblete, Inc. for professional survey services. Passed 7-0

Resolution R-17-1192, authorizing the City Manager to execute documents necessary to changing the city’s health insurance plans with the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) to the Healthfirst $250 Deductible Medical Plan and the Kaiser Permanente $200 Deductible Medical Plan and to replace Delta Dental Plan “F” with Delta Dental Plan “J” effective January 1, 2018. Passed 7-0

Resolution No. R-17-1193 authorizing the City Manager to execute new salary ranges and bands for employee positions in the City of Maple Valley effective January 1, 2018. Passed 7-0

Resolution No. R-1194, authorizing the City Manager to execute Amendment No. 2 extending the duration of the Professional Services Agreement with the law offices of Thomas R. Hargen, PLLC for prosecution services. Passed 7-0

Resolution No. R-17-1195, authorizing the City Manager to execute the first amendment to the Interlocal Agreement between the City of Maple Valley and the City of Kent for jail services. Passed 7-0

Resolution No. R-17-1197, authorizing the City Manager to execute Amendment No. 1 extending the duration of the Professional Services Agreement with YWCA, for domestic violence advocate services. Passed 7-0

Resolution No. R-17-1198, constituting Final Acceptance of the Public Works Construction Contract T-24, Maple Valley Crosswalk and RRFB Improvements Project, and authorizing staff to close out the contract with Welwest Construction, Inc. Passed 7-0

Resolution No. R-17-1199, amendment No. 3 authorizing the City Manager to execute Amendment No. 3 extending the duration of the Professional Services Agreement with Harold H. Franklin, Jr. for legal representation to indigent criminal defendants’ services. Passed 7-0

Resolution No. R-17-1200, authorizing the City Manager to execute Amendment No. 2 extending the duration and increasing the compensation of the Professional Services Agreement with L. Stephen Rochon, for judge services. Passed 7-0

Resolution No. R-17-1201, authorizing the City Manager to execute a Professional Services Agreement with H2 Government Relations, Inc. for general lobbyist service. Passed 7-0

Resolution No. R-17-1202, authorizing staff to develop the Parks Projects identified herein. Passed 7-0

