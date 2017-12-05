Donation Items Needed

On November 3rd we lost Wendi Traynor, the most fun and loving person in our family, she was so full of light. I (Adreanne Linderman) am throwing a benefit on behalf of my cousin Wendi.

I would love help with donations from the local community! We are in need of big-ticket items for the auction and raffles. Feel free to call me at 206-518-8489 with any questions or details. The event is scheduled for January 13th at The Lost Dutchman in Maple Valley.