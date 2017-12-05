VOICE of the Valley

Donation Items Needed

By VOICE of the Valley
December 5, 2017
On November 3rd we lost Wendi Traynor, the most fun and loving person in our family, she was so full of light. I (Adreanne Linderman) am throwing a benefit on behalf of my cousin Wendi.

I would love help with donations from the local community! We are in need of big-ticket items for the auction and raffles. Feel free to call me at 206-518-8489 with any questions or details. The event is scheduled for January 13th at The Lost Dutchman in Maple Valley.

