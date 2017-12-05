Maple Valley Hometown Holidays Annual Community Event Is Thursday!

Thursday, December 7th 6:00-8:30p.m.

At 4 Corners

The 3rd annual Hometown Holidays event is coming back to 4 corners. Perhaps a little snow starts to fall, as the carolers sing familiar tunes. It’s sure to be a magical beginning to the holiday season filled with activities, treats, rides on trains and horse drawn trollies. The City Council’s public welcome and official Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6:30 followed by a wide variety of fun activities featured throughout the area. Enjoy the Tahoma HS Chamber Choir, the Maple Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra, the Lake Wilderness Elementary Choir, crafts, hot chocolate and cookies, try the mechanical snowboard and soak in the festive charm of an old-fashioned Holiday. Activity booths abound for the kiddies, fun photo opportunities, and bring your wish list for Santa himself at Fire Station 80.

Ride the Tahoma School District Bus between corners and sing a long to the holiday music.

Visit the Maple Valley Rotary Tent and donate your food items to the Maple Valley Foodbank!

Holiday sales and specials continue throughout the season with the participating merchants throughout the Maple Valley area. Come and be a part of our not-so-small city celebration this year! Seeing the smiles on the children’s faces shows just how wonderful these seasonal festivities are, for both visitors and residents of our community.

Thank you to the 2018 Sponsors for their support in this free community event.

Brightest Star Sponsors: Fred Meyer and Johnsons Home & Garden. Super Star Sponsors: Good Chevrolet, Pinnacle Medical Wellness, UW/Valley Medical Clinic, Pallis Properties, New Generational Hope CC, PSE, Re/Max-Megan Sheridan, and Wilderness Animal Hospital. Sleigh Bell Sponsors: Cayce-Grove Law Offices, Maple Valley Public Storage, Tahoma School District and Cedar River Law. Candy Cane Sponsor: SnR Pet Care.

If you have questions: recreation@maplevalleywa.gov or call 425-432-9953