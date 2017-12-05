Police Reports Updated 12-5-17

Black Diamond

On November 18 at approximately 3:16 a.m. on the 31100 block of 3rd Ave. SE, an officer was dispatched to a citizen assist regarding a vehicle being released from impound. Upon arrival, the responding officer assisted in verifying the owner of the vehicle in order to have it released from impound. The owner of the vehicle was verified, but he was denied the ability to drive the vehicle due to his suspended driver’s license status.

***

On November 15 at 7:54 p.m. on the 25700 block of Lawson St., officers responded to a domestic disturbance. The male subject involved in the incident was arrested for malicious mischief domestic violence after lighting a piece paper on fire during the argument and setting the couch on fire with it, as well as for exposing a child to domestic violence. The suspect was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity).

***

On November 15 at 7:02 p.m. on the 25400 block of Cumberland Way, officers responded to a physical domestic assault. A male subject was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and Exposing Children to Domestic Violence. The Fire Department responded to evaluate injuries sustained by the female. The suspect was booked into SCORE.

Covington

On November 14 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. of November 15 on the 25800 block of 163rd Ave. SE, someone broke out the window of a locked vehicle parked in a residence driveway. Stolen items included two bags filled with tools.

***

On November 13 at 5:49 p.m. in the area of SE 268th St. and 164th Ave. SE, officers were dispatched to a blocking collision. Upon arrival, two vehicles with significant damage were observed on the shoulder of the road. A female driver, who was unable to exit her vehicle, smelled of an odor of alcohol. According to a witness, the female was making a turn after failing to stop at a stop sign and a second driver was unable to avoid her vehicle. The female admitted to having a drink as well as taking a prescription drug. The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her vehicle impounded. She was cited for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance and Failing to Stop at a Stop Sign. Additional charges for DUI are pending lab results.

***

On November 12 at 8 a.m. on the 25000 block of 148th Ave. SE, according to initial reports, two males were heard in a wooded area yelling to spit something out and another person made throwing up sounds. Upon arrival, a homeless camp was located with one male in a torn-up tent. The male stated that he was alone in the camp and that he was yelling at himself. Check of male revealed two warrants – Public Disturbance and Criminal Trespass, 2nd degree. The male was booked into jail on his warrants.

King County

On November 17 at 1:44 p.m. on the 13700 block of SE Auburn/Black Diamond Rd., a vehicle was observed with a defective windshield. When the known male driver made a stop at a business, the male’s girlfriend slid into the driver’s seat. Upon contact, the female stated she did not know what the deputy was talking about when asked about her movement. When male returned, a check revealed he had a suspended license in the 2nd degree. The male finally admitted to driving with his license suspended and that he needed to have an ignition interlock device on the vehicle. The male was released pending filing of charges for Driving While License Suspended, 2nd degree. The male was also cited for an additional notice of infraction for defective windshield. The female drove the vehicle away.

***

On November 16 at 8:26 a.m. on the 18400 block of SE 272nd St., a male was found sleeping in a resident’s vehicle in a sleeping bag that had been left in the vehicle. Check of the male revealed he had a Department of Corrections warrant for Escape from Community Custody. His original charge was for Burglary and Auto Theft. He male was booked into King County Jail. The owner of the vehicle offered the sleeping bag to the male, but was declined.

***

On November 15 at 12:25 a.m. on the 18900 block of 140th Ave. SE, a vehicle was observed being driven without headlights turned on. Upon contact, the female stated her lights were knocked out after being involved in a Hit & Run collision a few days prior. Check of the female revealed she had a warrant for Domestic Violence Assault, 4th degree. The vehicle was impounded, and the female booked into King County Jail on her warrant.

***

On November 14 between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. of November 15 on the 22100 block of 276th Ave. SE, a deputy was dispatched to a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, it was learned that someone attempted to gain access to a shed by breaking out a small hole in the wall. It appeared that there was no access to the inside of the shed.

***

On November 12 at 2:43 p.m., a juvenile with a felony warrant for Robbery, 1st degree, was contacted at his residence and booked into King County Juvenile Detention on his warrant.

***

On November 10 between 1-5 a.m. on the 16500 block of 164th Pl. SE, a resident left his garage door open while running an errand. Upon return, multiple tools were discovered missing. Tools included: air compressor, impact wrench, drive/drill, hedger, torque wrench, and lithium ion battery.

Maple Valley

On November 18 at 6:09 p.m. on the 26500 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, officers were dispatched for a welfare check of children, who were crying in a vehicle by themselves. Upon arrival and after talking with witnesses, officers checked the vehicle to find that all the doors were locked, and the children were still crying. Drug paraphernalia were also observed in the front part of the vehicle. After contact was made with the children, the mother returned and stated she was gone just 5 minutes even though police were onsite for a half hour. A couple of minutes later the father returned. The couple was informed that CPS would be notified, and the couple released pending possible filing of charges for Reckless Endangerment.

***

On November 17 between 7 p.m. and 7:45 a.m. of November 18 on the 23700 block of SR 169, someone cut a large section of business chain link fence that secures business vehicles.

***

On November 15 at 3:45 p.m. in the area of SR 5216 and 242nd Ave. SE, officers were dispatched to a Hit & Run collision. According to one driver, he collided with the other vehicle after he pulled out from a stop sign. The other driver did not stop, but rather fled the scene without exchanging information. Upon contact with the driver that fled, the male, through an interpreter, stated he fled because he did not have a phone to call and that he had an appointment a little over an hour after the collision happened. The male did not have a driver’s license, only ID. The male was cited for Hit & Run, Occupied.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree