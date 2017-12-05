Vets, Volunteers Get Recognition as MVHS Holds Yearly Meeting

Maple Valley Historical Society gave thanks and thumbs up to volunteers and veterans at their annual meeting in November. In addition, guests were introduced to the new assistant director at Tahoma National Cemetery (TNC) who took on her duties in August, Jennifer Dehorty. She was special guest speaker who served in the army from 1981 until retirement in 2013. “Thirty-two years and five months to the day!” she exclaimed.

Before arriving in Kent she was in the Cemetery Director Intern Program in St. Louis for 11 months. Prior to that she worked processing veteran disability claims as a Veterans Service Representative in Albuquerque.

Dehorty reviewed the history of national cemeteries. “Prior to the Civil War,” she said, “soldiers who had died in service were buried where they had died.” In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln, empowered by Congress, established 14 national cemeteries “for soldiers who shall die in the service of the country.” There are now 135 national cemeteries in 40 states and Puerto Rico. Dehorty said, “Our mission at the Maple Valley site is to be a model of national cemeteries.” She noted that TNC is extremely proud of “veterans serving vets.” Ninety-five percent of their 212 active volunteers are veterans; all but one staff member is a veteran.

Of the top 15 national cemeteries, Tahoma is number 15 in the list of busiest. TNC supports a population within 75 miles of the Maple Valley location. It is situated on 159 acres including wooded wetlands. TNC was established in 1994 and opened October 1,1997. The wetlands hinder use of the entire property but the site can accommodate another 20 years of burials. With expansions, that statistic could extend to more than 40 years. Tahoma National Cemetery averages 11 burials a day, 3300 last year including a Medal of Honor Civil War veteran whose remains were found. He was buried at TNC February 16. 2000.

At the Historical Society annual meeting, recognition was made and much thanks given as half a dozen veterans attending the gathering briefly shared their military experience. The first veteran to speak told of his experience in the Korean War [1950-1953]; another described duty in the Air Force from 1972 to 1976. The Navy Nurse Corps was represented by a veteran. Another vet told of his four years in the Korean War. When asked by an enlisting officer what his normal career was, he replied, “carpenter”. Thus his intent for a naval experience was squelched and his previous career replicated. Another veteran gave a review of his transfers through three branches of the military – Naval Air, National Guard, and Air Force when his original intent had been to train as a pilot in the Navy. The final veteran to speak told of his years in the Army in Germany where he learned to drink beer.

MVHS president, Dick Peacock, took opportunity at the annual meeting to present certificates of appreciation and recognition of 29 volunteers who served the MVHS organization in many and varied roles this past year. He referred to the volunteers as, “finer than hen’s teeth.” Given recognition were: Dennis and Sherri Acker, Michael and Donna Brathovde, Gianni Butler, Laura Capili, Donna Conner, Diane Dunlap, Larry Johnson, Margaret Laliberte, Joanne Matsumura, Denise Michels, Ida Nicholas, Mona Pickering, Terry and Marilyn Quinnett, James Renwick, Mark Simmons, Tandra Solvey, D’Ann Tedford, Kendie Walley, Amy Wolkenhauer; Eric, Shelly and Tom Dullanty; Brendan, Dan, Eliot and Karin Roney.

Recognition of MVHS officers for two consecutive terms of service went to Dan Nicholas, vice president, and David Pilgrim, treasurer. The two officer positions are now available. Sue Pilgrim, secretary, and Syd Dawson, board member, will each serve another three-year term. Board member positions can accommodate 14 members. Barbara Secord and Sandy Faul currently serve.

MVHS meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month, 6:30 pm in the Fire Engine Museum (behind Maple Valley Community Center). The public is invited. Peacock opened the “volunteer” door by inviting other community members to join the effort to record and preserve Maple Valley area history. He can be reached at 425-432-0141. One can explore volunteer opportunities at maplevalleyhistorical.com and investigating the King County site, www.kcsnapshots.org.