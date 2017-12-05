“Ye Olde Lump of Coal”

For yet another year Palmer Coking Coal Co. is partnering with Vine Maple Place to provide “lumps of coal” to Christmas shoppers looking for a novelty or gag gift. Our goal is to raise funds for Vine Maple Place, a local non-profit organization providing housing for single mothers.

In traditional English folklore, a lump of coal was left in the stocking hung over the fireplace for those who’d been naughty the previous year. In Italy on the evening after Christmas Day children would be visited by an elderly woman named La Befana (from epiphany) who flew on her cleaning broom leaving treats for good children, but lumps of coal for naughty ones. Danish children put out a shoe on Christmas night with good kids receiving chocolate and naughty ones getting coal. The Hogmanay (or first footing) tradition in Scotland holds that the first visitor after midnight on New Year’s Eve should be tall, dark and handsome, and come bearing a gift of coal for good luck in the coming year. According to popular folklore, a man with dark hair was presumed a fellow Scotsman and welcome; while a blonde or red-haired stranger was assumed to be an invading Norseman or Viking. Lang mae yer lum reek or “long may your chimney smoke” is a toast given by Scots on Hogmanay / New Year, a salutation wishing long life and prosperity.

If someone on your Christmas list is naughty and deserving of a lump of coal, please stop by Palmer Coking Coal located at 31407 Highway 169 in Black Diamond and pick up a free gift-wrapped lump of coal. Then make a donation to Vine Maple Place, a charity organization which helps change lives. For directions call 425-432-4700 or visit: www.palmercc.com