Dale (Dusty) Cooley

Dale (Dusty) Cooley passed away at home surrounded by Family on November 27, 2017 after a courageous battle with Cancer and Kidney Failure. Dale was so fortunate to have so many visitors in the weeks leading up to his death. Indeed a Lucky man.

Dale was born in Portland Oregon on July 24, 1945 to Clair Chester Cooley and Gene Cooley both who proceeded him in death. He is also proceeded in death by infant triplet son Patrick Morrison Cooley in 1994.

Dale spent his life enjoying family and friends, he liked to watch football, play golf and bowl. Most of all he liked to vacation with his family and friends. He was ALWAYS ready with a joke.

Dale is survived by his wife of 32 years Patti and children Cassidy (Allen) of Yelm WA, Christopher of Port Charlotte FL, Wendy Sieber (Mike) of Dayton NV, Joslyn West (David ) Portland OR, David (Annabelle), Corona California and Cory of Carson City NV.

Grandchildren David, Andrew, Samantha, Stella, Dorsey, Scarlet, Haley, Kori, Brady and Izzy. 3 great grandchildren and one on the way.

Brothers Currin, Portland Oregon, Dave (Cindy) Eugene Oregon, Tom (Laura) Portland Oregon as well as Brother In Law Scot Keenan (Kim) Kirkland WA and Ian Keenan(Kathy) Benton City WA.

Many very special nieces and nephews, Aaron, Ben, Sonia, Melissa, Ryan, Nicole Hayley and Alex.

Dale fought until his last breath and now is at peace.

Services will be held December 11, 2017.