Police Reports
Man arrested in death of 2 year old boy

By VOICE of the Valley
December 7, 2017
On Sunday, December 3rd just after 1pm medics responded the Willow Lake Apartments in the 3000 block of S208th St for a report of a 2 year old child who was not breathing.

 

Resuscitation efforts on the child failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the death and learned the child’s mother went to work and left her son in the care of her 24 year old boyfriend.

 

Detectives arrested the boyfriend last night in connection to the boy’s death and he was booked into the RJC. The case has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.

 

(The SeaTac Police Department contracts with the King County Sheriff’s Office for police services.)

(Case#C17059014)

 

